Art Dirt: Discussing “Insurrection,” Andres Serrano’s New Film

by Glasstire January 16, 2022
FacebookTwitterEmail
A photograph of a large crowd of people standing on the steps of the US Capitol building. Many people are holding up their phones, and many are also wearing Donald Trump-related clothing.

A still from Andres Serrano’s film, “Insurrection”

Jessica Fuentes, William Sarradet, and Brandon Zech discuss artist Andres Serrano’s new found footage film.

“I feel like Serrano as an artist often presents things so that you can digest them…he often plays with imagery that provokes very strong reactions.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Reading:
Glasstire: Andres Serrano at the Station Museum of Contemporary Art, Houston
Glasstire: Protestors Gathered Yesterday Against the Station Museum’s Andres Serrano Exhibition
The Guardian: Andres Serrano on his Capitol attack film: ‘I like that word, excruciating’
Washington Post: A haunting, Hollywood-style vision of Jan. 6 as a product of the Trump propaganda machine
CulturalDC: Insurrection by Andres Serrano
Hyperallergic: Andres Serrano’s Sensationalistic Flop About January 6
ARTnews: Andres Serrano’s Film About the Capitol Insurrection Tends Toward ‘Comedy and Tragedy’
The Art Newspaper: Artist Andres Serrano debuts film placing Capitol attack footage in context of US’s violent history
Artnet News: Andres Serrano’s Shocking New Film Delves Into the Chaos of the U.S. Capitol Riot. He Thinks Trump Will Love It
Associated Press: Trump Rally Features Singing Girls

0 comment

You may also like

Art Dirt: What Makes a Good Artist Residency?...

January 19, 2020

Art Dirt: The Weirdest Things About the Art...

July 19, 2020

Art Dirt: How was this Year’s Dallas Art...

November 21, 2021

Art Dirt: An Update on COVID-19 & the...

March 29, 2020

Art Dirt 4: Troll Art, Whether Artists Should...

May 14, 2017

Art Dirt: How Do We Judge Texas Cities’...

October 11, 2020

Art Dirt: Wrapping Up Pride With Recommendations; Art...

July 4, 2021

Art Dirt: Do Artists Make Good Critics?

March 1, 2020

Art Dirt: Berlin Museums Vandalized; Gallery and Nonprofit...

October 25, 2020

Art Dirt 1: Political Art, The Moody Center,...

March 12, 2017

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: