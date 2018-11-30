A New West Texas Travel Guide from the Old Jail Art Center

by Brandon Zech November 30, 2018
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail
Art and Museum New West Texas Travel Guide Old Jail Art Center Albany

(Click to enlarge)

The Old Jail Art Center, a non-profit art organization located in the small Texas town of Albany, has recently released a new West Texas travel guide. Covering most of the region, from Albany to Marfa and San Angelo to Lubbock, the fold-up map features the normal cultural stops you’d expect — like the Grace Museum in Abilene, the Chinati Foundation in Marfa, the Museum of the Southwest in Midland, and the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts in Lubbock. It also includes more obscure attractions along the way, many of which have stops all across the region, including: various Texas forts, decommissioned intercontinental ballistic missile silos, and various Works Progress Administration post office murals.

Patrick Kelly, the Old Jail’s executive director and curator, told Glasstire that this project came out of an idea he gleaned from a 2017 American Alliance of Museum conference in St. Louis where attendees were given a folded map to the city. Since the West Texas region is quite spread out, a map of it makes sense — many individuals traveling out to Marfa, for example, are unaware of the other arts destinations they pass through to get there.

Art and Museum New West Texas Travel Guide Old Jail Art Center Albany

(Click to enlarge)

For the design of the publication Mr. Kelly contacted Missouri-based illustrator Dan Zettwoch, who then researched and created renderings for the various institutions and landmarks featured on the map. After hours of labor by Mr. Zettwoch and by the Old Jail’s staff, the guide was ready to go. Ultimately, 7,500 guides were produced, with 250 distributed to each institution on the map.

Mr. Kelly told Glasstire that the guide is already making waves, at least among some crowds:

“Recently our Marketing staff gave one to a boy around 5 years old and she heard back that he poured over the map for an entire day. I hope it will be a fun resource for all ages to encourage travel and seeking art and culture in our large region of Texas.”

The new West Texas travel guide was produced and primarily funded by the Old Jail, with additional funding coming from the Texas Commission on the Arts and from participating organizations. You can find the publication at each participating West Texas institution.

 

0 comment

You may also like

Art Road Trip: The Texas Panhandle

March 31, 2017

Top Five: June 22, 2017

June 22, 2017

Top Five: June 9, 2016 with Tommy Gregory

June 9, 2016

Top Five September 23, 2015

September 24, 2015

Top Five: September 14, 2017

September 14, 2017

Top 5: August 6, 2014

August 6, 2014

Now Artists Can Co-Opt High School Football Season...

August 13, 2015

West Texas Charm

September 30, 2011

See the Mona Lisa in Jail

September 12, 2016

Top Five August 6, 2015

August 5, 2015

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: