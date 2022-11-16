Art Libraries: Panhandle Edition

Whether you are an artist gathering inspiration, a scholar researching a specific art historical topic, or a community member with a general interest in learning about an artist or artistic style, having an art-specific library at your fingertips is a major asset. And while many people view museums and galleries as places to see art, they may not realize that spaces like these often also have publicly available libraries. Earlier this year, on a visit to the Texas Panhandle, I was excited to see an array of art institutions with these great public resources.

Old Jail Art Center – Albany

Center for Contemporary Arts – Abilene

East Lubbock Art House Free Library

Amarillo Museum of Art, Pool Resource Library