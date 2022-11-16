Art Libraries: Panhandle Edition

by Jessica Fuentes November 16, 2022
Whether you are an artist gathering inspiration, a scholar researching a specific art historical topic, or a community member with a general interest in learning about an artist or artistic style, having an art-specific library at your fingertips is a major asset. And while many people view museums and galleries as places to see art, they may not realize that spaces like these often also have publicly available libraries. Earlier this year, on a visit to the Texas Panhandle, I was excited to see an array of art institutions with these great public resources.

Old Jail Art Center – Albany 

A photograph of the Old Jail Art Center library. Tall red bookshelves line the walls and a table with six chairs is in the center of the room.

The Old Jail Art Center’s library.

A photograph of a long narrow room inside the Old Jail Art Center library.

The Old Jail Art Center’s library.

Center for Contemporary Arts – Abilene

A photograph down a long narrow library within the Center for Contemporary Arts.

The Center for Contemporary Arts’ library.

A photograph of a painting of Clint Hamilton by Marie Tumlinson, hanging in the Center for Contemporary Arts library.

The Center for Contemporary Arts’ library.

East Lubbock Art House Free Library

A photograph of the East Lubbock Art House free library, which has three sections: BIPOC Authors, Art Books, and Children's Books.

East Lubbock Art House’s free library.

A photograph of the East Lubbock Art House free library's BIPOC Authors Books section.
A photograph of the East Lubbock Art House free library's Children's Books section.

Amarillo Museum of Art, Pool Resource Library

A photograph of the exterior of the Amarillo Museum of Art's Pool Resource Library.

The Amarillo Museum of Art’s Pool Resource Library

A photograph of the interior of the Amarillo Museum of Art's Pool Resource Library. The space includes short bookcases around the edge of the room and a large table in the center that seats about twenty people.

The Amarillo Museum of Art’s Pool Resource Library

