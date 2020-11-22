Art Dirt: Our Thoughts on The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s New Kinder Building

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech talk about the opening of the MFAH’s landmark new building for modern and contemporary art. To see a walkthrough of the building, please go here.

“My overall impression is that this building is good for Houston, good for the art, good for the MFAH of course, and it’s great for art lovers. And right now, it’s even good for Texas and Houston artists because there is quite a bit of Texas and Houston art inside this building.”

