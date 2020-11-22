Art Dirt: Our Thoughts on The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s New Kinder Building

by Glasstire November 22, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail
Museum of Fine Arts Houston Kinder Building

The exterior of the MFAH’s new Kinder Building

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech talk about the opening of the MFAH’s landmark new building for modern and contemporary art. To see a walkthrough of the building, please go here.

“My overall impression is that this building is good for Houston, good for the art, good for the MFAH of course, and it’s great for art lovers. And right now, it’s even good for Texas and Houston artists because there is quite a bit of Texas and Houston art inside this building.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Reading:
Glasstire: A First Look Inside the MFAH’s New Kinder Building
Glasstire: Seven Questions for Peter Marzio, director of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Glasstire: Top Five: November 19, 2020 With Emily Peacock
NY Times: Inspiration From South of the Border Moves Center Stage in Houston
Glasstire: MFAH’s New Nancy and Rich Kinder Building to Open Nov. 21; Exhibitions Announced
Glasstire: New Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Building Coming In Fall 2020
Glasstire: The MFAH’s Folly
Glasstire: Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Continues its Campus Expansion with New Center for Conservation
Glasstire: Here are the Plans for the MFAH’s New Kinder Building
Glasstire: More Groundbreaking at MFAH
Glasstire: No More Free Parking at the MFAH
Glasstire: MFAH Names New Board Chair to Lead Museum’s Next Phase

0 comment

You may also like

Art Dirt 4: Troll Art, Whether Artists Should...

May 14, 2017

Art Dirt: We Went to the MFAH Yesterday—a...

May 24, 2020

Art Dirt: Banksy Prank Fail

October 13, 2018

Art Dirt: The Death of Art Fairs

September 13, 2020

Art Dirt: Political Art Can’t Save the World

July 7, 2019

Art Dirt: How to Give the Gift of...

December 7, 2019

Art Dirt: Is Philip Guston Right for Now?

November 8, 2020

Art Dirt: The Weirdest Things About the Art...

July 19, 2020

Art Dirt: The Border Wall Doesn’t Make Donald...

March 4, 2018

Art Dirt: Do Artists Make Good Critics?

March 1, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: