Art Dirt: Make Art with Purpose & Janeil Engelstad

by Glasstire August 16, 2020
Dallas Artist and curator Janeil Engelstad

Janeil Engelstad

Christopher Blay talks with Janeil Engelstad about the history and current projects of her organization, Make Art with Purpose.

“MAP gives local artists a platform and funding and a space to do [work] that addresses something politically or socially.” 

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

 

Learn more about MAP 2020 here, and see an upcoming schedule of MAP’s events by visiting the organization’s website.

