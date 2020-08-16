Art Dirt: Make Art with Purpose & Janeil Engelstad

Christopher Blay talks with Janeil Engelstad about the history and current projects of her organization, Make Art with Purpose.

“MAP gives local artists a platform and funding and a space to do [work] that addresses something politically or socially.”

Learn more about MAP 2020 here, and see an upcoming schedule of MAP’s events by visiting the organization’s website.