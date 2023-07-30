Art Dirt: Talking with Artist Andrea Tosten

by Glasstire July 30, 2023
A photographic portrait of a Black woman.

Andrea Tosten. Photo: Jordan Fraker

William Sarradet talks with Dallas artist Andrea Tosten about calligraphy, her artwork, and her new position at the Oak Cliff Cultural Center.

“I think my main point of being in this position is to get city dollars into artists’ hands — public hands.” 

