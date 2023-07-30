Art Dirt: Talking with Artist Andrea Tosten

William Sarradet talks with Dallas artist Andrea Tosten about calligraphy, her artwork, and her new position at the Oak Cliff Cultural Center.

“I think my main point of being in this position is to get city dollars into artists’ hands — public hands.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

