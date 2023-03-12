Art Dirt: A Visit to The Valley & South Texas, Part 2

Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss the art they saw and the art spaces they visited in Laredo, McAllen, Corpus Christi, Rockport, Harlingen, and beyond.

“One of my favorite things about traveling around Texas and going to different museums and galleries is seeing works by familiar artists in different spaces, because each space adds to the context and perception of the work, and can really change the way you view it.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Readings:

—Glasstire: Art Dirt: A Visit to The Valley & South Texas, Part 1

—Glasstire: The Faces of South Texas, Part 1

—Glasstire: A Walk-Through the K Space Art Studios in Corpus Christi

—Glasstire: Rooms Within Rooms: Recent Exhibitions in Dallas, Lubbock, and Corpus Christi

—Glasstire: Never the Same: Cultivarte’s Transformation of Laredo, Texas

—Glasstire: A Deserved Homecoming: César A. Martínez at the Laredo Center for the Arts

—Glasstire: Laredo Center for the Arts Launches Artist Residency and Acquires Texas Art

—Glasstire: Rockport Center for the Arts Opens New 1.2-Acre, $12.5 Million Campus

—Glasstire: Art Museum of South Texas Celebrates 50th Anniversary

—Glasstire: Art Dirt: A Visit to the Texas Panhandle, Part 1

—Glasstire: Art Dirt: A Visit to the Texas Panhandle, Part 2