Art Dirt: A Visit to The Valley & South Texas, Part 2

by Glasstire March 12, 2023
Framed artworks sit on a wooden floor of a windowed, yellow, light-filled room. A ladder sits in the distance.

Artwork being installed at the Laredo Center for the Arts

Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss the art they saw and the art spaces they visited in Laredo, McAllen, Corpus Christi, Rockport, Harlingen, and beyond.

“One of my favorite things about traveling around Texas and going to different museums and galleries is seeing works by familiar artists in different spaces, because each space adds to the context and perception of the work, and can really change the way you view it.” 

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

0 comment

