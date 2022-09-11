Art Dirt: Should AI-Generated Art Compete Against Human-Made Art?

William Sarradet and Jessica Fuentes discuss the implications of an AI-generated painting’s recent art competition win.

“What does it mean to create art using AI? How is writing a phrase for AI software different than text-based artwork?”

