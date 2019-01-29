Dallas Art Fair Announces 2019 Exhibitor List; Will Open Permanent Project Space

The Dallas Art Fair has announced the list of exhibitors for its 2019 fair. Now in its eleventh year, the fair, which is scheduled to run from April 11-14, the Dallas Art Fair continues to expand its roster to feature galleries from outside of the US. Most notably, the 2019 fair marks the first appearance of London galleries Sadie Coles HQ, Lisson Gallery, and Blain|Southern. (Lisson also has a space in New York, and Blain|Southern also has a gallery in Berlin.)
In recent iterations of the event, the fair has drawn increasingly prominent exhibitors from outside of Texas, including CANADA, James Cohan, Night Gallery, Gagosian, Lehmann Maupin, and others. Even so, the fair has always made space for Texas galleries; at last year’s fair both Houston and Dallas spaces put up a strong showing.
This year’s Dallas Art Fair will again be held in the Fashion Industry Gallery building, which is located in the city’s arts district, adjacent to the Dallas Museum of Art. The fair also plans to open a new, permanent project space in Dallas’ Design District, that will feature “year-round exhibitions and programming from its exhibitors and partners.”
Also returning for the 2019 event is the fourth round of the Dallas Art Fair Foundation Acquisition Program, through which the Dallas Museum of Art, via its donors, acquires pieces from exhibiting galleries. The budget for this initiative has notably grown since it was started: from $50K in its first year, to $100K, and then to $150K in 2018
See a list of exhibitors for the 2019 Dallas Art Fair below. To read Christina Rees’ reviews of past fairs, go here and here.
Altman Siegel, San Francisco
Albertz Benda, New York
Anat Egbi, Los Angeles
And Now, Dallas
Blain|Southern, London and Berlin
Beatriz Esguerra Art, Bogotá and Miami
Berggruen Gallery, San Francisco
CANADA, New York
Carbon 12, Dubai
Carrie Secrist Gallery, Chicago
Cassina Projects, New York
Cernuda Arte, Coral Gables, FL
Christine Park Gallery, New York
Conduit Gallery, Dallas
Cris Worley Fine Arts, Dallas
David B. Smith Gallery, Denver
Denny Dimin Gallery, New York
DIVISION Gallery, Toronto
Drexel Galeria, Monterrey
Eduardo Secci Contemporary, Florence
Erin Cluley Gallery, Dallas
Franklin Parrasch, New York
Fridman Gallery, New York
galerie frank elbaz, Paris and Dallas
Galerie Lelong, New York and Paris
Galleri Urbane Marfa + Dallas, Dallas
Gallery 12.26, Dallas
Gallery Henoch, New York
Ghebaly Gallery, Los Angeles
Green Art Gallery, Dubai
Gregory Lind Gallery, San Francisco
Hales Gallery, New York and London
Half Gallery, New York
Harlan Levey Projects, Belgium
Hollis Taggart Galleries, New York
Inman Gallery, Houston
James Barron Gallery, Kent, CT
James Cohan, New York
Jane Lombard Gallery, New York
Javier Lopez and Fer Frances, Madrid
Josh Lilley, London
Josée Bienvenu Gallery, New York
KARMA, New York
Kerlin Gallery, Dublin
Lawrie Shabibi, Dubai
Library Street Collective, Detroit
Liliana Bloch Gallery, Dallas
Lisson Gallery, London and New York
LMAK Gallery, New York
Luce Gallery, Turin
Luis De Jesus, Los Angeles
Magenta Plains, New York
Marlborough, London and New York
Marvin Gardens, New York
McClain Gallery, Houston
Miles McEnery, New York
Morán Morán, Los Angeles
Morgan Lehman Gallery, New York
Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art, Houston
Nathalie Karg, New York
Nicelle Beauchene, New York
Night Gallery, Los Angeles
Parrasch Heijnen, Los Angeles
Partners & Mucciaccia, London and Singapore
PDNB Gallery, Dallas
Perrotin, New York, Paris, Shanghai, Seoul, Hong Kong and Tokyo
Pitt Projects, Manchester
Rachel Uffner Gallery, New York
Ronchini Gallery, London
Sadie Coles HQ, London
Sapar Contemporary, New York
Sean Horton Presents, Dallas
Sicardi|Ayers|Bacino, Houston
Simon Lee Gallery, London, New York and Hong Kong
Sputnik Modern, Dallas
STATE, London
Susan Inglett Gallery, New York
Taubert Contemporary, Berlin
The Hole, New York
The Landing, Los Angeles
Thierry Goldberg, New York
TJ Boulting, London
Turner Carroll Gallery, Santa Fe
TOTAH, New York
Ulterior Gallery, New York
Whitestone Gallery, Hong Kong, Taipei, Tokyo and Karuizawa
William Campbell Contemporary Art, Fort Worth
Valley House Gallery and Sculpture Garden, Dallas
Van Doren Waxter, New York
Voloshyn Gallery, Kiev
Yumiko Chiba Associates, Tokyo
Zieher Smith, New York