Dallas Art Fair Announces 2019 Exhibitor List; Will Open Permanent Project Space

The Dallas Art Fair has announced the list of exhibitors for its 2019 fair. Now in its eleventh year, the fair, which is scheduled to run from April 11-14, the Dallas Art Fair continues to expand its roster to feature galleries from outside of the US. Most notably, the 2019 fair marks the first appearance of London galleries Sadie Coles HQ, Lisson Gallery, and Blain|Southern. (Lisson also has a space in New York, and Blain|Southern also has a gallery in Berlin.)

In recent iterations of the event, the fair has drawn increasingly prominent exhibitors from outside of Texas, including CANADA, James Cohan, Night Gallery, Gagosian, Lehmann Maupin, and others. Even so, the fair has always made space for Texas galleries; at last year’s fair both Houston and Dallas spaces put up a strong showing.

This year’s Dallas Art Fair will again be held in the Fashion Industry Gallery building, which is located in the city’s arts district, adjacent to the Dallas Museum of Art. The fair also plans to open a new, permanent project space in Dallas’ Design District, that will feature “year-round exhibitions and programming from its exhibitors and partners.”

Also returning for the 2019 event is the fourth round of the Dallas Art Fair Foundation Acquisition Program, through which the Dallas Museum of Art, via its donors, acquires pieces from exhibiting galleries. The budget for this initiative has notably grown since it was started: from $50K in its first year, to $100K, and then to $150K in 2018

See a list of exhibitors for the 2019 Dallas Art Fair below. To read Christina Rees’ reviews of past fairs, go here and here.

Altman Siegel, San Francisco

Albertz Benda, New York

Anat Egbi, Los Angeles

And Now, Dallas

Blain|Southern, London and Berlin

Beatriz Esguerra Art, Bogotá and Miami

Berggruen Gallery, San Francisco

CANADA, New York

Carbon 12, Dubai

Carrie Secrist Gallery, Chicago

Cassina Projects, New York

Cernuda Arte, Coral Gables, FL

Christine Park Gallery, New York

Conduit Gallery, Dallas

Cris Worley Fine Arts, Dallas

David B. Smith Gallery, Denver

Denny Dimin Gallery, New York

DIVISION Gallery, Toronto

Drexel Galeria, Monterrey

Eduardo Secci Contemporary, Florence

Erin Cluley Gallery, Dallas

Franklin Parrasch, New York

Fridman Gallery, New York

galerie frank elbaz, Paris and Dallas

Galerie Lelong, New York and Paris

Galleri Urbane Marfa + Dallas, Dallas

Gallery 12.26, Dallas

Gallery Henoch, New York

Ghebaly Gallery, Los Angeles

Green Art Gallery, Dubai

Gregory Lind Gallery, San Francisco

Hales Gallery, New York and London

Half Gallery, New York

Harlan Levey Projects, Belgium

Hollis Taggart Galleries, New York

Inman Gallery, Houston

James Barron Gallery, Kent, CT

James Cohan, New York

Jane Lombard Gallery, New York

Javier Lopez and Fer Frances, Madrid

Josh Lilley, London

Josée Bienvenu Gallery, New York

KARMA, New York

Kerlin Gallery, Dublin

Lawrie Shabibi, Dubai

Library Street Collective, Detroit

Liliana Bloch Gallery, Dallas

Lisson Gallery, London and New York

LMAK Gallery, New York

Luce Gallery, Turin

Luis De Jesus, Los Angeles

Magenta Plains, New York

Marlborough, London and New York

Marvin Gardens, New York

McClain Gallery, Houston

Miles McEnery, New York

Morán Morán, Los Angeles

Morgan Lehman Gallery, New York

Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art, Houston

Nathalie Karg, New York

Nicelle Beauchene, New York

Night Gallery, Los Angeles

Parrasch Heijnen, Los Angeles

Partners & Mucciaccia, London and Singapore

PDNB Gallery, Dallas

Perrotin, New York, Paris, Shanghai, Seoul, Hong Kong and Tokyo

Pitt Projects, Manchester

Rachel Uffner Gallery, New York

Ronchini Gallery, London

Sadie Coles HQ, London

Sapar Contemporary, New York

Sean Horton Presents, Dallas

Sicardi|Ayers|Bacino, Houston

Simon Lee Gallery, London, New York and Hong Kong

Sputnik Modern, Dallas

STATE, London

Susan Inglett Gallery, New York

Taubert Contemporary, Berlin

The Hole, New York

The Landing, Los Angeles

Thierry Goldberg, New York

TJ Boulting, London

Turner Carroll Gallery, Santa Fe

TOTAH, New York

Ulterior Gallery, New York

Whitestone Gallery, Hong Kong, Taipei, Tokyo and Karuizawa

William Campbell Contemporary Art, Fort Worth

Valley House Gallery and Sculpture Garden, Dallas

Van Doren Waxter, New York

Voloshyn Gallery, Kiev

Yumiko Chiba Associates, Tokyo

Zieher Smith, New York