Art Dirt: Houston’s Changing Museum Scene

Brandon Zech and Gabriel Martinez talk about the changing state of Houston’s art scene and what the future may bring.

“I think we’re seeing one of the most significant changes in the Houston museum landscape in the last ten years. Galleries come and go, artist-run spaces come and go, smaller nonprofits come and go, but the places that we think of as our museums generally don’t tend to come and go.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

