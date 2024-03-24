Art Dirt: Houston’s Changing Museum Scene

by Glasstire March 24, 2024
A black and white contact proof print of ten photographs of James Harithas standing in front of a white background.

Suzanne Paul, “Jim Harithas,” 1978, gelatin silver contact proof print.

Brandon Zech and Gabriel Martinez talk about the changing state of Houston’s art scene and what the future may bring.

I think we’re seeing one of the most significant changes in the Houston museum landscape in the last ten years. Galleries come and go, artist-run spaces come and go, smaller nonprofits come and go, but the places that we think of as our museums generally don’t tend to come and go.”

