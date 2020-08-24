“Rising Action” Window Displays Dedicated to Social Justice Initiatives Open in Austin

by Glasstire August 24, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

Work by Ender Martos at Dimension Gallery, Austin

Austin’s Dimension Gallery, which opened in 2019 in the complex that includes the Austin Bouldering Project, Austin Eastciders, Ground Floor Theatre, and Daily Greens, is hosting the first installment of Rising Action, the gallery’s new series of window displays dedicated to social justice initiatives. The presenting artists can partner with organizations concerned with specific issues.

The current installment, Ender Martos’ Reflection Time, contemplates the American Dream and the necessity of community in realizing it. Martos selected the JUST Program for this art partnership.

JUST supports entrepreneurs across Texas through their Emergency Loan program, and is raising $10 million to support recovery from the economic effects of Covid-19. Fifty percent of any sales from this exhibition will go to the JUST Program.

Martos’ Reflection Time is on view from August 17 to August 28.

Please go here for more.

0 comment

You may also like

Artpace San Antonio Reopens Today For Members; June...

May 26, 2020

What To Do?

March 30, 2020

Think Global, Art Local: An Interview With Akirash

May 2, 2020

THE NEW NORMAL: $150K for Rockport’s New Artist...

July 4, 2020

Fort Worth’s Kimbell Art Museum to Reopen June...

June 11, 2020

The Big Reset

April 27, 2020

Art Dirt: Racism, Art, and the Last Few...

June 21, 2020

Dallas Art Nonprofits Lose $33.65 Million in First...

July 2, 2020

Houston’s Blaffer Art Museum to Reopen August 15

August 4, 2020

Austin’s Co-Lab Projects Announces BIPOC Grant

July 15, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: