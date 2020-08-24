“Rising Action” Window Displays Dedicated to Social Justice Initiatives Open in Austin

Austin’s Dimension Gallery, which opened in 2019 in the complex that includes the Austin Bouldering Project, Austin Eastciders, Ground Floor Theatre, and Daily Greens, is hosting the first installment of Rising Action, the gallery’s new series of window displays dedicated to social justice initiatives. The presenting artists can partner with organizations concerned with specific issues.

The current installment, Ender Martos’ Reflection Time, contemplates the American Dream and the necessity of community in realizing it. Martos selected the JUST Program for this art partnership.

JUST supports entrepreneurs across Texas through their Emergency Loan program, and is raising $10 million to support recovery from the economic effects of Covid-19. Fifty percent of any sales from this exhibition will go to the JUST Program.

Martos’ Reflection Time is on view from August 17 to August 28.

