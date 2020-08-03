Contemporary Austin’s Laguna Gloria Location Reopens August 6 For Members

The Laguna Gloria location of The Contemporary Austin will reopen this Thursday, August 6 for museum members only. The opening restriction to members is indefinite, and The Austin Contemporary’s Jones Center location on Congress Avenue will remain closed for now. Both locations began a temporary closure on March 14 due to the Coronavirus pandemic and have remained closed until now.

Laguna Gloria requires a membership and reservation through the museum’s website, and opening times will be limited to Thursday and Sunday, 9 AM-12 PM, and Thursday evening hours between 6 and 8 PM. On-site tickets will not be available, and only individuals and groups of up to six (including children) will be permitted. To purchase a timed ticket, please go here.

Among the health and safety protocols announced by The Contemporary: all visitors — except children ages two and under — will be required to wear masks. In addition, social distancing will be required and the cafe will remain closed. For a complete list of Laguna Gloria’s visitor guidelines, please go here.

****

The Contemporary Austin comprises two locations: the historic Jones Center on Congress Avenue in downtown Austin, and Laguna Gloria, a unique, fourteen-acre art-in-nature site that includes the landmark Driscoll Villa, the Betty and Edward Marcus Sculpture Park, the Art School at Laguna Gloria, and the Moody Pavilions.

The Contemporary Austin reflects the spectrum of contemporary art through exhibitions, commissions, education, and the collection.