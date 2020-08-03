Contemporary Austin’s Laguna Gloria Location Reopens August 6 For Members

by Christopher Blay August 3, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail
The Contemporary Austin reopens August 6, 2020

The Contemporary Austin reopens August 6, 2020.

The Laguna Gloria location of The Contemporary Austin will reopen this Thursday, August 6 for museum members only. The opening restriction to members is indefinite, and The Austin Contemporary’s Jones Center location on Congress Avenue will remain closed for now. Both locations began a temporary closure on March 14 due to the Coronavirus pandemic and have remained closed until now.

Laguna Gloria requires a membership and reservation through the museum’s website, and opening times will be limited to Thursday and Sunday, 9 AM-12 PM, and Thursday evening hours between 6 and 8 PM. On-site tickets will not be available, and only individuals and groups of up to six (including children) will be permitted. To purchase a timed ticket, please go here.

Among the health and safety protocols  announced by The Contemporary: all visitors — except children ages two and under — will be required to wear masks. In addition, social distancing will be required and the cafe will remain closed. For a complete list of Laguna Gloria’s visitor guidelines, please go here.

****

The Contemporary Austin comprises two locations: the historic Jones Center on Congress Avenue in downtown Austin, and Laguna Gloria, a unique, fourteen-acre art-in-nature site that includes the landmark Driscoll Villa, the Betty and Edward Marcus Sculpture Park, the Art School at Laguna Gloria, and the Moody Pavilions.

The Contemporary Austin reflects the spectrum of contemporary art through exhibitions, commissions, education, and the collection.

0 comment

You may also like

The Chula League In East Austin Distributes $15,000...

May 8, 2020

The DMA Collaborates With Yuri Suzuki For “Sound...

April 29, 2020

Arts Funders Band Together, Launch Emergency Nationwide $10...

April 8, 2020

Metropolitan Museum of Art Set to Reopen on...

July 17, 2020

Rothko Chapel to Honor Óscar Romero Award Recipients...

June 23, 2020

New Series: Movie of the Day: “Get Carter”

March 17, 2020

Idea Fund Announces Emergency Relief Grant For Greater...

April 13, 2020

Texas Museums Ponder Reopening After Governor Abbott’s Latest...

April 28, 2020

A Letter From the Editor: The Pandemic

March 17, 2020

Three (Women) Texas-Based Curators Make a New Artnet...

March 17, 2015

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: