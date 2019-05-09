Top Five: May 9, 2019

Rainey Knudson and Neil Fauerso on disappearing art and artists, the Asian diaspora in Texas, and a hot tip for Mother’s Day.

1. Disappearing—California, c. 1970: Bas Jan Ader, Chris Burden, Jack Goldstein

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

May 10 – August 11

This exhibition examines the works of three Southern Carlifornia artists who were contemporaries in the 1970s: Bas Jan Ader, Chris Burden, Jack Goldstein. “Loosely affiliated, these three artists shared a common interest in themes of disappearance and self-effacement, which manifested in works that were daring and often dangerous. Responding to cultural pressures like the Vietnam War and the nascent field of feminist art, the artists poignantly used ‘disappearing’ as a response to the anxiety of the 1970s.”

2. Stonewall 50

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

April 26 – July 28

Performance May 9, 6:30 PM

“An exhibition in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. The exhibition assembles a local, national, international, and multi-generational group of artists whose work offers a snapshot of the complexion, interests, and activities of queer and allied communities. Stonewall 50 includes painting, photography, video, sculpture, performance, and media that look back at the Stonewall Riots and ahead at the queer future.”

3. Sight Lines

Asia Society Texas Center (Houston)

April 11 – August 18

Site Lines: Artists Working in Texas “draws connections between Asia and cities such as Austin, Dallas, Tyler, and Houston. The works of Ambreen Butt, Abhidnya Ghuge, Beili Liu, Jun Nguyen-Hatsushiba, and Prince Varughese Thomas address themes such as the value of work, cultural memory, and the importance of place.”

4. The Art of Texas: 250 Years

Witte Museum (San Antonio)

May 4 – August 25

For more on the show, go here.

“Artists in this show range from 19th century Theodore Gentilz to 20th century Georgia O’Keeffe. The more than hundred art pieces will include a mural by John Biggers, a sculpture by Jesús Moroles, and a painting by Julian Onderdonk, “Chili Queens at the Alamo,” that once graced the Oval Office during President George W. Bush’s time in the White House.”

5. Community Grand Opening: The Moody Pavilions at Laguna Gloria

The Contemporary Austin at Laguna Gloria

May 11, 11 AM – 3 PM

A community day celebrating the opening of the new Moody Pavilions at Laguna Gloria. To learn more about the project, which is Phase I of the Laguna Gloria master plan, go here.