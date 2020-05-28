Blue Star Contemporary Reopens June 6 for Members; June 11 to the Public

by Christopher Blay May 28, 2020
Blue-Star-Contemporary-San-AntonioBlue Star Contemporary (BSC) in San Antonio will begin a phased public reopening beginning Saturday, June 6 for BSC members and donors, and to the public the following Thursday, June 11. Four exhibitions — Novel Ideas; Secret Passage; Giveth and Taketh; and More Findings — the installed shows that were up when BSC closed on March 14 due to COVID-19, will be on view for an extended exhibition window.

BSC plans to follow public health guidelines and the Greater. Safer. Together. San Antonio protocols for staff and visitors, which includes online reservations prior to admission, use of face coverings, and having visitors and staff temperatures checked, as well as observing social distancing on the premises. BSC says its staff will maintain frequent cleaning and disinfecting procedures, wear face coverings, and complete temperature checks.

States Mary Heathcott, Executive Director of Blue Star Contemporary: “Blue Star Contemporary is looking forward to welcoming back our community and inspiring visitors through contemporary art. Our new visiting procedures are in place out of care for our artists, audiences, and staff so that we may continue to share our exhibitions with you in person. We are committed to providing a safe environment so our community can experience BSC’s dynamic programs. During challenging times, art helps us.”

Admission fees will be waived in lieu of donations to BSC, and the open hours on Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7 will be from 12:00 pm to 6:00 PM.

Blue Star Contemporary (BSC) is the first and longest-running nonprofit venue for contemporary art in San Antonio. Founded by artists and grown from a grassroots art exhibition in 1986, BSC arose from the need to provide a platform for the work and ideas of contemporary artists.

 

