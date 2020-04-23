CounterCurrent 2020 Hops Online With “Ten Tiny Dances”

As we announced in our news of closings and cancellations early last month, CounterCurrent, the annual performance festival organized by University of Houston’s Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts, was called off. But like many organizations faced with the unforeseen circumstances of shut downs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CounterCurrent has begun presenting works online. Ten Tiny Dances, which began on April 20 (don’t worry, the previous dances are still available to watch) will continue through May 1, with a new dance each day.

“Created in Portland, Oregon in 2002, Ten Tiny Dances continues to be produced by founder Mike Barber and others, by permission,” and the five-minute virtual performances will be posted on CounterCurrent’s website at noon, central time each day. Below is the first performance by Conner Walsh.

The lineup also includes Laura Gutierrez – Mi Casa; Jake Margolin + Nick Vaughan – Sitting in One Pandemic and Thinking of Another; as well as works from Courtney D. Jones, Kayla Collymore, Alde Lewis/A. L. Efficacy Movement, Marisa Jahn, Harrison Guy, Sixto Wagan, and Jasmine Hearn.

For more about Countercurrent, please visit its website here.

CounterCurrent is a free festival of performance, installation, and ideas. Presented by the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts, CounterCurrent includes audio and visual installations, live performances, talks, and participatory events by artists from around the world. From large-scale spectacle to intimate interaction, CounterCurrent projects reflect the range of ways we view each other and the city around us. The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts is part of the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts.