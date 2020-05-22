Houston Center for Photography & Beth Block Foundation Announce $3,000 Relief Grant

The Houston Center for Photography (HCP) has announced a new grant intended to benefit a local photographer impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s called the Houston Center for Photography & Beth Block Foundation Artist Emergency Relief Grant, and applicants may apply for the $3,000 award beginning now through June 15, 2020, with one applicant to be selected by July 15.

The announcement outlines the following requirements: “Applicants must be practicing photographers, able to demonstrate a commitment to their work, careers, and public audiences, and reside within a 100-mile radius of Houston, Texas. Photographers of all disciplines, regardless of race, gender expression, sexual orientation, disability status, or socioeconomic class, are encouraged to apply.”

HCP and the foundation redistributes funds from the Beth Block Honoraria artist support, which usually grants three artists $1,000 each. This new initiative funds the one-time, emergency relief grant for a local photographer impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

