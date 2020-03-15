Some Resources For Artists and Art Professionals During the Pandemic: WILL UPDATE

Will update:

We’re building this list as we become aware of city-, state-, and beyond- resources and relief for artists and art world workers.

In a separate news item, we’ll list artist and art-professionals’ initiatives to get work artworks — some it for sale — in front of people during this time.

Please feel free to add more artist- (or Texas-based general-population) relief in the comments section.

•Houston: Via Houston Arts Alliance: An unemployment assistance page with an application portal, and information about unemployment assistance through the U.S. Dept. of Labor. HAA also has a link to visit an online support desk.

Here is Houston Arts Alliance’s catch-all webpage page listing COVID-19 resources and go-tos.

•Tomorrow (Monday the 16th) at 2 PM eastern/1 PM central, Howlround Theater at Emerson College in Boston will live-stream a panel discussion titled: Artists In a Time of Global Pandemic For US-Based Freelance Artists and Cultural Workers in all Disciplines.

•Nationally: The Rauschenberg Emergency Grants will provide artists with up to $5,000 for a number of unforeseen medical expenses.

•Nationally: Here is Hyperallergic‘s most recent list of opportunities for artists.

•Nationally: Creative Capital’s List of Arts Resources During the COVID-19 Outbreak: “As COVID-19 continues to spread across the United States, we have created a list of resources for artists working in all disciplines, as well as arts philanthropists, and arts professionals.”

•Houston Arts Alliance posted this, from Harris Country, on its FB: “Ask the health experts your #coronavirusquestions:

☎️ Harris County Residents ONLY can call @harrishealth Ask My Nurse Hotline (713-634-1110), daily 9a-7p.

🗺️ If you live outside Harris County, you can call @TexasDSHS #COVID19 Hotline (877-570-9779), Monday-Friday, 7a-8p.”

•Dallas Artist Relief Fund is a fundraiser organized by Darryl Ratfcliff. It can be found here. Also, on his Facebook page he’s started a google.doc form for people to offer resources/support/jobs for low-income artists and freelancers.