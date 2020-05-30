The Grace Museum Reopens on Tuesday, June 2

The Grace Museum in Abilene, which closed its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 18, will reopen next Tuesday, June 2. In a statement to Glasstire from Executive Director Laura Moore, the museum is taking the health of its staff into consideration. “Following the health and safety guidelines from state and local officials, we are putting into place necessary safeguards and limits to ensure that both visitors and staff are as protected as possible during this time,” Moore states. “We appreciate your understanding of these changes to operational procedures and ask for your continued support during this transition.”

Only the museum’s Art and History galleries will be on view, and the safety protocols are as follows:

To allow for proper social distancing, we will be operating at 25% capacity or less. Grace staff will closely monitor the number of visitors in and out of our galleries and other public spaces. Visitor capacity numbers for each individual gallery will be posted at their respective entry points.

Regular cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces will occur throughout the day for all public spaces: lobby, gift shop, galleries, elevators, restrooms, stairwell railings, doors, etc.

Employees will follow all CDC and State recommendations for monitoring the health and safety of our staff, such as daily temperature checks, face coverings, frequent hand sanitation, social distancing, and other protective measures.

Museum staff working the Visitor Services Desk and Grace Gift Shop will encourage touchless payment for visitors, and staff will sanitize hands and desk after each transaction.

Visual cues to maintain recommended 6 ft. social distancing will be implemented.

Public hours will be from 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM Tuesday through Friday, and from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday.

The museum will continue its online content through its Digital Learning Resources on their website, as well as the exhibition David McManaway: Cult of the Commonplace, which will be on view through August 15. Cult is a 50-year retrospective of work by Texas artist David McManaway.

For more on the Grace Museum and its opening guidelines, please visit its website here.