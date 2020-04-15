Art League Houston to Host Quarantine Crit Night: Apply Now

by Christopher Blay April 15, 2020
Quarantine-Crit-Night-at-Art-League-Houston-April-21-2020

At 6 PM on Tuesday, April 21, Dennis Nance (Curator, Galveston Arts Center), Giovanni Valderas (Exhibition Manager, Fort Worth Community Arts Center), and Sarah Beth Wilson (Director of Exhibitions and Curatorial Projects, Art League Houston) will team up as a panel for a three-on-three “Quarantine Crit Night” via the video conference platform Zoom.

Artists are invited to apply for the crit night and can sign up via a google doc here. The format invites three artists per session, the one-hour meeting grants each chosen artist 20 minutes with the panel. (April 21 is the first session in a series.) The Zoom event is open to the public and audience members can chime in with questions and comments through the chat feature.

The panel, and the those of us who join in to watch, look forward to seeing you and your art (virtually, of course) soon!

 

