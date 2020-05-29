Asia Society Texas Center Houston to Reopen June 3

Asia Society Texas Center (ASTC) in Houston will reopen to the public on Wednesday, June 3, with health and safety protocols for staff and visitors. Initially, the building will only be open for the exhibitions Form is Emptiness, Emptiness is Form and the ancient artifacts exhibition Eternal Offerings: Chinese Ritual Bronzes which will be on view each Wednesday through Saturday, 11AM-6 PM, and on Sundays 10 AM-4 PM, and free through August 31.

ASTC will also continue its #AsiaSocietyAtHome content, as well as art tours, family activities, a virtual Eid festival thru tomorrow, live webcasts on COVID-19 public policy on Thursdays, and Friday Favorites staff picks.

The health and safety protocols announced by ASTC are as follows: