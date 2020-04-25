Emergency Artist Initiative Launched in Fort Worth

Fine Line Group, the Family Offices of Sasha and Edward P. Bass, has partnered with Fort Works Art, and its nonprofit Gallery of Dreams, to create “The New Normal,” a funding initiative geared toward artists living and working in Fort Worth. The opportunity comes through an artist open call that seeks to fund at least 30 artists to create work that responds to how we are living through the COVID-19 pandemic. With reported support from The Modern Art Museum, The Kimbell Art Museum, The Amon Carter Museum of American Art, The National Cowgirl Museum, and The Sid Richardson Museum, along with additional support from The Alice L. Walton Foundation and Kit & Charlie Moncrief, each artist will be awarded $2,000 or $5,000, depending on financial need and portfolio. The eight-member jury for the open call includes: Alison Hearst, Associate Curator at The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth; George Shackelford, Director and Curator at The Kimbell Art Museum; Mary Burke, Sid Richardson Museum, Retired Executive Director; Maggie Adler, Curator, Amon Carter Museum of American Art; Patricia Riley, Director, National Cowgirl Museum; Lauren Childs, Director and Curator at Fort Works Art; and Sasha Bass,and Ed Bass, Principals at Fine Line Group. The funding cycle began on April 23, and will be ongoing, with the following eligibility requirements. Artists should be: A practicing artist able to demonstrate a sustained commitment to their work, career, and a public audience.

Experiencing financial need due to the COVID-19 pandemic; Examples include loss of income due to canceled shows, furloughed work, etc.

21 years of age or older.

Currently living and working in Fort Worth, TX. Should not be a full-time employee, board member, director, officer, or immediate family member of any of the institution or jury panel partners.

Not a previously awarded grantee from this fund.

There are no entry fees, and artists may apply with three images of their work via the CAFE open call submission portal. The application also requires a written proposal demonstrating financial need, and will consider all mediums including painting, drawing, digital, video, mixed media, photography, illustration, sculpture, and fibers.

“Throughout history, artists have responded to major catastrophes and provided the world with visual interpretations of a reality that captures and preserves the human experience at the time,” says Sasha Bass, the initiative’s founder. “Ed and I, along with our partners, are honored to launch this program, which will provide much-needed income to our talented local artists and sustain the creative experiences essential to our communal spirit. Even in this age of social distance, coming together through art is possible. It will be a powerful antidote to the isolation, fear, and uncertainty our community might be experiencing during this time. It is the lens from an artist’s eye that can help our community heal.”

For more on the initiative, please visit its website here. To apply, please go here.