“Lucas, Can You See This?” National Cowboy Museum In Oklahoma Turns Over Twitter Account To Security Guard

The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City has taken its circumstances with some good grace. The museum, like most museums and businesses around the world, closed its doors to the public in mid-March. However, instead of dwelling too gravely on the inevitable fact of its closure, the museum turned to its head of security as its new twitter account administrator.

Whether or not the move was a strategic move with an unintended golden stroke, or simply a way to maximize the availability of the sole employee minding the store, the move has left the public with a trove of unforgettable tweets that adds some levity to strange times. Below is a selection of some good ones:

