Houston Arts Alliance Announces COVID-19 Artist And Arts Worker Relief Fund

by Christopher Blay April 3, 2020
Houston-Arts-AllianceArtists and employees of arts businesses and nonprofits in the greater Houston region who need help securing food, health, and housing security can now apply for funding from a collaboration that includes the Houston Arts Alliance (HAA). Applicants may request up to a $1,000 as a bridge grant to public assistance options. The next phase in the aid from HAA will go to helping nonprofits resume and continue their work.

The streamlined application process is meant to address the basic life needs of arts professionals, and to reach as many individuals as possible. The funds will be available on a first come-first serve basis, with consideration for individuals with the most dire need. Also important is that individuals receiving more than $600 will receive an IRS Form 1099 to report the aid as income.

The fund could also be applied to child care, utilities, and other expenses necessary to live a secure life, and will be reviewed weekly, with the hope of determining eligibility and dispersal within one week. A lot of applications are anticipated, and the process will stay open as long as funds are available.

The eligibility guidelines are as follows:

  • Only individuals are available for these funds, which support basic needs such as food, housing, and health security; organizations are not yet eligible.
  • Applicants must have previously applied for public assistance before submitting an application; public assistance information is available at http://ready.haatx.com.
  • Applicants must be at least 18 years old.
  • Applicants must reside within the 8 county area: Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Waller.
  • Applicants who are artists or art workers.

To donate to the fund, please go here. For questions or assistance, you may contact the Houston Arts Alliance here. To apply, go here.

