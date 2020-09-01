Mexic-Arte Museum, Project Row Houses Among 2020 Mid-America Arts Alliance COVID-19 Grantees

Mid-America Arts Alliance (M-AAA) has announced that 27 organizations in its multi-state, Mid-America region have received funding from its collaborative US Regional Arts Organization, the United States Regional Arts Resilience Fund (USRARF). With $10 million from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and additional funds from The Windgate Foundation in Little Rock, Arkansas, non-matching grants in the range of $30,000 to $100,000 have been awarded to “small to mid-sized arts organizations that are led by or supporting communities of color, rural communities, and historically [under-resourced] populations, in response to the impact of COVID-19.”

The grants will go toward general operation expenses, planning, and new media needs, as well as helping organizations continue to withstand the new landscape created by the pandemic.

“We are honored to provide this critical support to these extraordinary arts organizations within the Mid-America region,” says Mid-America Arts Alliance President and CEO Todd Stein. “In focusing on organizations led by or supporting communities of color and rural communities, we reinforce the importance of these organizations and their vital role within our arts ecosystems. The arts have the power to unite, uplift, and propel our region forward, and it is a crucial need to fund these organizations that are often overlooked and historically underresourced.”

The M-AAA has worked in collaboration with the Arkansas Arts Council, Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, Missouri Arts Council, Nebraska Arts Council, Oklahoma Arts Council, and the Texas Commission on the Arts.