Mexic-Arte Museum, Project Row Houses Among 2020 Mid-America Arts Alliance COVID-19 Grantees

Mid-America Arts Alliance (M-AAA) has announced that 27 organizations in its multi-state, Mid-America region have received funding from its collaborative US Regional Arts Organization, the United States Regional Arts Resilience Fund (USRARF). With $10 million from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and additional funds from The Windgate Foundation in Little Rock, Arkansas, non-matching grants in the range of $30,000 to $100,000 have been awarded to “small to mid-sized arts organizations that are led by or supporting communities of color, rural communities, and historically [under-resourced] populations, in response to the impact of COVID-19.”
The grants will go toward general operation expenses, planning, and new media needs, as well as helping organizations continue to withstand the new landscape created by the pandemic.
“We are honored to provide this critical support to these extraordinary arts organizations within the Mid-America region,” says Mid-America Arts Alliance President and CEO Todd Stein. “In focusing on organizations led by or supporting communities of color and rural communities, we reinforce the importance of these organizations and their vital role within our arts ecosystems. The arts have the power to unite, uplift, and propel our region forward, and it is a crucial need to fund these organizations that are often overlooked and historically underresourced.”
The M-AAA has worked in collaboration with the Arkansas Arts Council, Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, Missouri Arts Council, Nebraska Arts Council, Oklahoma Arts Council, and the Texas Commission on the Arts.
The list of grantees include nine Texas arts organizations. Among them are Project Row Houses, Houston; Theatro Dallas; Mixi-Arte Museum, Austin; National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures, San Antonio; and others. The full list of grantees is as follows:
American Jazz Museum, Kansas City, Missouri; $50,000
Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; $75,000 Black Archives of Mid-America, Kansas City, Missouri; $30,000
Black Liberated Arts Center, Inc., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; $30,000
Cara Mía Theatre Company, Dallas, Texas; $65,000
Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Dallas, Texas; $85,000
Dance of Asian America, Houston, Texas; $40,000
DeltaARTS, West Memphis, Arkansas; $50,000
El Museo Latino, Omaha, Nebraska; $50,000
The Ensemble Theatre, Houston, Texas; $75,000
Greenwood Cultural Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; $100,000
InterUrban ArtHouse, Overland Park, Kansas; $65,115
Kansas African American Museum, Wichita, Kansas; $40,000
Mexic-Arte Museum, Austin, Texas; $75,000
Mid-America All-Indian Center Museum, Wichita, Kansas; $30,000
National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures, San Antonio, Texas; $65,000 National Blues Museum, St. Louis, Missouri; $65,000
Nebraska Writers Collective, Omaha, Nebraska; $40,000
Norman Arts and Humanities Council, Norman, Oklahoma; $65,000 Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; $50,000
Prison Performing Arts, St. Louis, Missouri; $33,375
Project Row Houses, Houston, Texas; $85,000
Salina Art Center, Salina, Kansas; $40,000
SAY Sí, San Antonio, Texas; $63,900
St. Louis ArtWorks, St. Louis, Missouri; $63,610
Teatro Dallas, Dallas, Texas; $30,000
Union for Contemporary Art, Omaha, Nebraska; $75,000
For more on the M-AAA, please go here.
