Big Medium Announces New Austin Artist Relief Fund

Big Medium, the Austin nonprofit behind the Texas Biennial and East Austin Studio Tours, has announced one-time unrestricted grants of $500, $1,000, and $1,500 for their new Artist Relief Fund, which responds to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the artist community in Austin.

The temporary fund supports artists affected by “postponed or cancelled arts-related events, loss of arts-related work, or loss of supplemental income,” and will be based on financial need. The funding cycles could continue with multiple rounds, depending on available funds.

Applications began June 1 and will continue through June 15, 2020 for the first round, subject to approval and the availability of funds.

Among the requirements, applicants must be any artist or art group living in or who have their artistic practice based in Austin, Texas, or within a 15 mile radius. Status will be verified. The full list of requirements are as follows:

This fund is open to any artist or art group working in any medium at any stage in their career. Applicants must provide a CV, images of their work, and links to demonstrate their commitment to their art practice.

Applicants must be individual artists, or an individual representing an artist collective, ensemble, or group. Curators, producers, workshop organizers, organizations, or arts presenters are not eligible to apply at this time.

Applicants must be 21 years of age or older, and able to receive taxable income in the United States and Texas.

Applicants will need to submit a completed IRS form W-9. If funded, Big Medium will then request banking information to receive electronic deposit of funds.

This funding is unrestricted and does not require any reporting or documentation of the use of funds.

Other criteria include a statement of financial need, and information about losses. Applicants will be notified by July 1, and funds will be distributed two weeks later, July 15 – 31.

For more information on the Artist Relief Fund from Big Medium, please visit its website here.