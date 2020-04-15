Houston’s Mayor Directs New Funds to Artist Relief Initiatives

by Christopher Blay April 15, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail
Houston-Mayor-Sylvester-Turner-

Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner

Responding to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the arts in Houston, the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA) is adding $25,000 of restricted capital to programs supporting artists and others affected by the multiple closings and cancellations due to the coronavirus. The Houston Arts Alliance, who also hosts Houston’s Let Creativity Happen! grants, will be the hub for the Greater Houston Area Arts Relief Fund. To make a tax deductible contribution to the new program, please go here.

Recognizing the contributions of artists to cultural nonprofits and for-profit businesses alike (although mostly functioning as commissioned and freelance contract workers) theMayor Turner acknowledges how vulnerable art workers are in the current crisis: “Artists  and the cultural community are deeply woven into the fabric of Houston — they give our city its soul. They were among the first to cancel events and gatherings to help protect residents from COVID-19, and many have stepped forward in response to the crisis with virtual programs to promote critical social distancing and by making protective masks.”

“Artists and arts workers are uniquely able to help Houston by providing entertainment, respite, and a kind of therapy,” says Debbie McNulty, Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs Director. “The city needs their creativity now more than ever, and they need our help. HAA’s new disaster resilience program gives us a much-needed way to organize local fundraising and leverage our existing grant making system for this part of our response.”

The fund brings together MOCA and a dozen other Houston arts organizations, including Dance Source Houston; East End Cultural District; 5th Ward Cultural Arts District; Fresh Arts/Arts District Houston; Galveston Historical Foundation; Houston Arts Alliance; Houston First Corporation;  Houston Museum District; Mid-America Arts Alliance’s Engage Houston;  Midtown Cultural District;  Theater District Houston; and University of Houston, the Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts.

MOCA grants, which are funded through a portion of the Hotel Occupancy Tax that is dedicated to the arts, are part of other initiatives and resources from the city. The COVID-19 related resources can be found here, and artist opportunities such as commissions for the new Alief Community Center, and more information on the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, can be found here.

0 comment

You may also like

How Do Local Arts Communities Organize?

June 22, 2015

Blue Trees for Houston?

August 31, 2012

Work and Weeds: Houston Arts Alliance Bayou Projects...

September 3, 2011

HAA to Host Get-Together for Politicians and Arts...

January 26, 2014

More Funding for Art in Houston’s East End

October 25, 2013

Painters’ Painters

February 13, 2013

The Never-Ending Saga of Houston Public Art

February 24, 2016

That’s not Optimus Prime… That’s Our Recycling Truck!

August 14, 2014

HAA’s Jonathon Glus Named President of Texans for...

January 15, 2015

HAA Map Helps You Find Public Art in...

June 15, 2019

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: