National Endowment for the Arts Releases Guidelines for CARES Act Funding

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has announced guidelines to ensure a timely distribution of funding to nonprofit arts organizations from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES). CARES aims to preserve jobs and help support organizations forced to close operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Trump signed the $2 trillion coronavirus bill two weeks ago, with $75 million appropriated to the NEA through the CARES Act. Of that amount, 40 percent will go directly to state and regional arts agencies to distribute through their funding programs, no later than April 30th . The remaining 60 percent will go to direct grants to nonprofit arts organizations all across the country, with announcement of grantees by June 30th.

States Mary Anne Carter, Chair of the National Endowment for the Arts: “The National Endowment for the Arts is thankful to the President and members of Congress for recognizing the cultural and economic contribution to America made by the 5,100,000 men and women employed in the arts sector across the United States. In an effort to provide funding to save as many jobs as possible, as quickly as possible, these time frames are faster than the schedule used in 2009 to distribute relief funds. I am proud of the professionalism and organizational excellence demonstrated by our tireless staff and look forward to doing all that we can to help save jobs in the arts sector and keep the doors open to the thousands of organizations that add value to America’s economy and the creative life of our communities.”

To be eligible for the direct grants, organizations must have received NEA awards in the past four years. More than 3,700 organizations may qualify under these requirements, and the awards can be used for staff salary, artist fees, or contractual personnel, and facilities costs. No matching or cost sharing will be required, and the funds are for a fixed amount of $50,000.

If the local arts agency is a sub grantor, a request for $100,000 or $250,000 may be forwarded for such programs. Application deadline is April 22, 2020 with grant award notification by June 30.

Direct grant applications will be reviewed by panels convened by the NEA and judged on artistic excellence and merit, and the potential to have a significant and immediate impact on the arts workforce and the organization’s ability to carry out an award.

For more on the NEA’s COVID-19 response and information on the CARES grant, please visit the Arts Endowment’s website here. The CARES funding guidelines are here.

