Bayou City Art Virtual Experience Kicks Off October 5

The Art Colony Association’s Bayou City Art Festival, originally scheduled for October 10-11 in Memorial Park Downtown Houston, will now present the Bayou City Art Virtual Experience, as Glasstire reported in early August. Pre-festival, Art Colony will hold an online auction from October 5-8, as well as virtual performances, art projects for kids, and more. All 2020 Bayou City Art Festival tickets will be honored at next year’s scheduled event.

“The decision to convert our Bayou City Art Festival Downtown to a virtual experience was difficult, but the health and safety of our community and our festival family is our top priority,” says Kelly Batterson, Executive Director of the Art Colony Association.

On the Bayou City Art Festival’s website beginning Monday, October 5 at 9 a.m. and running through Thursday, October 8 at 11 p.m., auction items will include art from Julio Garcia, Helene Bernard Little, Armik Malekian and others. Bidders could also win a 20-person wine tasting event at Total Wine, beer tasting at Karbach Brewing Co. for eight guests, a stay at the Omni Hotel and more.

Highlights of the virtual event include:

“Let There Be Art,”with 19 categories of art available for direct purchase; artist chats featuring Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Director Gary Tinterow and artist David McGee; “Van Gogh Adventure: Vincent’s Ghosts and Me” presented by artist Phil Savernick; an interview with Houston artist Lauren Luna; and an interview with Houston artist Syd Moen.

There will also be an Art Crawl; artful cocktails from Riel Restaurant Mixologist Derek P. Brown; and “Art Talk Happy Hours” with Gonzo247, Amanda Bennett, Jennifer Lashbrook and Tony Parana.

For a complete list of activities, please visit the Bayou City Art Festival’s website here.

To purchase virtual tickets by making a donations to Bayou City Art Festival (and a chance to win a raffle prize), please go here.

For almost five decades, the Bayou City Art Festival has supported exhibiting artists and celebrates performing, visual and culinary arts while promoting the powerful impact it has in the community. Dedicated to supporting arts education programs and inspiring young artists, the Middle School Art Competition program offers students 5th-8th grade the opportunity to participate in a 2-D juried art competition. With strong community engagement and successful events, Bayou City Art Festival shares the proceeds with local nonprofits that are making a critical impact on the lives of those they serve.

