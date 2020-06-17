Mid-America Arts Alliance Partners to Form $10 Million Regional Arts Resilience Fund

The Mid-America Arts Alliance (M-AAA), in collaboration with regional arts organizations — Arts Midwest, Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation ,New England Foundation for the Arts, South Arts, and Western States Arts Federation — has formed the United States Regional Arts Resilience Fund. The new $10 million fund, a seed grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, responds to the impact of COVID-19 on national arts organizations.

Small to mid-sized arts organizations in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas will benefit from a $1.54 million portion of the fund allocated to the M-AAA in the form of non-matching grants.

Says Todd Stein, president and CEO of Mid-America Arts Alliance: “Through the immense generosity of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Mid-America Arts Alliance will be able to sustain organizations vital to the distinct arts ecosystem in our region. These grants will support organizations in the arts and culture landscape who are led by and serve communities of color and who have not historically enjoyed access to deep funding. Organizations serving rural communities will also be prioritized. We are fortunate to be able to sustain these vital institutions at a time when the arts are needed most to heal and unite communities and our nation.”

The $30,000 to $100,000 grants will be geared to rural and urban organizations that have statewide, regional, or national impact, especially the historically under-resourced, and those who represent under-resourced populations, communities, and art forms.

Funds are to support general operation expenses, rapid response activities, planning, new media, and other related costs.

M-AAA began accepting nominations for organizations to be considered for funding yesterday, June 15, and will continue accepting nominations through June 24 on its website. Organizations will then be selected to apply on June 29, with a final application deadline of July 17. Recipients will be announced in mid-August of 2020.

M-AAA’s nomination process criteria includes exceptional artistic, cultural, and community impact and visionary leadership. For a complete list of criteria, and for more information about the US Regional Arts Resilience Fund, please visit M-AAA’s website here.

