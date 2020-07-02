Dallas Art Nonprofits Lose $33.65 Million in First Months of COVID-19

According to a survey from The Arts Community Alliance (TACA), Dallas Arts District (DAD), and Dallas Area Cultural Advocacy Coalition (DACAC), Dallas nonprofit arts and cultural organizations report $33.65M in financial losses for the first 2 1⁄2 months of COVID-19 related closures. The losses including layoffs or furloughs of 649 artists and staff from the 57 Dallas-based nonprofit arts and cultural organizations that participated in the survey.

The survey, conducted in early June for the period from March 13– May 31, 2020, also points to further financial losses as federal support plans for small businesses, such as Payroll Protection Program (PPP), expire.

Survey questions covered the period. The responses break down to performing arts organizations canceling or deferring 804 performances, visual arts organizations closing collectively for 747 attendance days, and all groups having to cancel or reschedule 2,609 workshops, classes and programs, for a collective total of $1.3M in lost or deferred attendance for the reporting period.

“These survey findings reflect the significant damage the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the arts community in Dallas,” says Terry D. Loftis, Carlson President and Executive Director of TACA. “When we fielded the survey, we anticipated the results would bring that impact to light, but these finds are truly staggering. The Dallas creative community has been impacted in ways we might never have anticipated, and without private and civic investment, we’ll be challenged to reverse the damage caused by the pandemic, affecting our community as a whole, artists, arts organizations, and audiences for the long term.”