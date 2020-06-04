Top 5: June 4, 2020. Top Five Museum-From-Home Experiences

Christopher Blay and Brandon Zech run down a list of the best ongoing online programming from Texas museums.

“Inadvertently, this is a list of museums that have not announced their reopenings yet.”

To watch last week’s top five with Christina Rees and Brandon Zech about our all-time favorite Glasstire interviews, please go here.

1. Contemporary Arts Museum, Houston: Instagram Takeovers And Other Programs

Via the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston:

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the museum building is temporarily closed to the public. While the CAMH team is following the stay-at-home order, we continue in our work to communicate with artists around the world every day and to create programs that make contemporary art accessible to all. Artists, like all of us, are weathering the coronavirus personally and professionally. Bringing their art and process of creating new work through CAMH’s various platforms to everyone at home continues our mission to present extraordinary, thought-provoking arts programming and exhibitions to educate and inspire audiences nationally and internationally.

2. Nasher Sculpture Center: Shelf Life

An archive of nonperishable cultural sustenance from friends around the world.

Via the Nasher:

The Nasher’s unofficial in-house comedian, Curator of Education Anna Smith, is also the mother of toddler twins. During these long days of juggling the creation of ever-greener digital education content for the museum with the rearing of her daughters, Smith has deployed the classic American in-house babysitter to help: Sesame Street. In her Shelf Life list, Smith juggles two more things: brilliant armchair TV critic and bartender. Cheers!

3. Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth: Modern TV

Via the Modern:

Experience the Modern’s film and video collection from home with our new program Modern TV. Every other Saturday at 7 pm, free screenings of videos by leading contemporary artists will be linked or livestreamed here. Though our galleries remain temporarily closed, we invite you to stay connected with us through our online resources and special events.

Next up: Teresa Hubbard / Alexander Birchler

Grand Paris Texas, 2009

June 13, 7-10 pm CST

June 14, 2-5 pm CST

June 15, 9 am-12 pm CST

4. Blanton Museum of Art: #Museumfromhome And Ellsworth Kelly’s ‘Austin’ Live Stream

Via the Blanton:

Welcome to the Austin livestream, which brings you two views inside the building: the “Tumbling Squares” façade facing east, and the “Starburst” façade facing west. The cameras allow you to watch the light streaming through the windows throughout the day.

5. Amon Carter Museum of American Art: Cooped Up With The Carter

“Settle in for a story time on Cooped Up with the Carter. Today we’re reading a book about artist Ruth Asawa who has a sculpture in our collection.”

Via the Carter:

Bring the Carter to your crib with the new video series Cooped Up with the Carter! Each episode looks at an artwork in the Carter’s collection, and then a museum staff member or community partner leads you in a creative activity made from materials that everyone has lying around their house.