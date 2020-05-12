Save the Date: The Glasstire Auction, May 23-30, 2020

Glasstire is pleased to announce that The Glasstire Auction is set to run online from May 23-30, 2020. The auction was going to anchor the annual Glasstire Party in Houston, which was scheduled for March 27, 2020. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Glasstire cancelled its fundraising event and postponed the auction.

Glasstire is a nonprofit, and we rely on this fundraiser to help support our operations. We want to thank our Glasstire Party chairs, Meredith Flores, Virginia Reynolds, and Gillian Sarofim, as well as our wonderful party supporters, listed below, for helping make our fundraiser a success.

Opening the morning of May 23 and closing the evening of May 30, this year’s Glasstire Auction features works by 27 fabulous Texas artists. Proceeds from the sale of the works are split between the contributing artists and Glasstire, meaning that by purchasing a work you’re directly supporting both our publication and independent artists. Pieces in the auction range in style, size, and price — there truly is something for everyone. A list of artists included in the auction is below; click through to learn more about each artist included in the sale. This page will be updated with a link once the online auction goes live.

The Glasstire Auction Artists:

Sterling Allen

Helen Altman

Camp Bosworth

Elaine Bradford

Christopher Cascio

Celia Eberle

Jenelle Esparza

Tommy Gregory

Robert Jackson Harrington

Jules Buck Jones

Melinda Laszczynski

Tierney Malone

Gabo Martinez

Kevin McNamee-Tweed

Bucky Miller

Juan de Dios Mora

Robyn O’Neil

Emily Peacock

Brandon Thompson

Brad Tucker

Ryder Richards

Susie Rosmarin

Giovanni Valderas

Vincent Valdez

Jon Whitfill

Zeke Williams

Scott Winterrowd

A big THANK YOU to the supporters of our 2020 Glasstire Party (its theme was to be the Roaring Twenties):

Gatsby

Mrs. Louisa Stude Sarofim

Rockefeller

Marguerite Hoffman

Susan & Fayez Sarofim

Carnegie

Elisa & Cris Pye

Scott Sparvero

Vanderbilt

Atty. Ricky Anderson

Mathilde Bowen

Marita & JB Fairbanks

Annabel Massey & Alex Florescu

Cece & Mack Fowler

Eleanor & Dan Gilbane

Becca Powell & Mary Elizabeth Heard, Esq.

Yvette & Scott Hill

Leslie & Mark Hull

Rainey Knudson

Dr. Penelope & Lester Marks

Andrew Raab

Leigh & Reggie Smith

Guggenheim

Chinhui & Eddie Allen

Kimberly & James Bell

Harry Bowles

Jereann Chaney

Lindsay Davis & Joseph Cohen

Krista & Mike Dumas

Jason Fuller

Bill Arning & Mark McCray

Kathryn McDougal

Betty Moody

Marilyn Oshman

Katherine & Bill Phelps

Katherine & Mark Yzaguirre

Taub Foundation