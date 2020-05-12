Save the Date: The Glasstire Auction, May 23-30, 2020

Glasstire is pleased to announce that The Glasstire Auction is set to run online from May 23-30, 2020. The auction was going to anchor the annual Glasstire Party in Houston, which was scheduled for March 27, 2020. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Glasstire cancelled its fundraising event and postponed the auction.
Glasstire is a nonprofit, and we rely on this fundraiser to help support our operations. We want to thank our Glasstire Party chairs, Meredith Flores, Virginia Reynolds, and Gillian Sarofim, as well as our wonderful party supporters, listed below, for helping make our fundraiser a success.
Opening the morning of May 23 and closing the evening of May 30, this year’s Glasstire Auction features works by 27 fabulous Texas artists. Proceeds from the sale of the works are split between the contributing artists and Glasstire, meaning that by purchasing a work you’re directly supporting both our publication and independent artists. Pieces in the auction range in style, size, and price — there truly is something for everyone. A list of artists included in the auction is below; click through to learn more about each artist included in the sale. This page will be updated with a link once the online auction goes live.
The Glasstire Auction Artists:
Sterling Allen
Helen Altman
Camp Bosworth
Elaine Bradford
Christopher Cascio
Celia Eberle
Jenelle Esparza
Tommy Gregory
Robert Jackson Harrington
Jules Buck Jones
Melinda Laszczynski
Tierney Malone
Gabo Martinez
Kevin McNamee-Tweed
Bucky Miller
Juan de Dios Mora
Robyn O’Neil
Emily Peacock
Brandon Thompson
Brad Tucker
Ryder Richards
Susie Rosmarin
Giovanni Valderas
Vincent Valdez
Jon Whitfill
Zeke Williams
Scott Winterrowd
