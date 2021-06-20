Save the Date: Glasstire’s 20th Anniversary Auction, July 10-17, 2021

Glasstire is pleased to announce a virtual auction celebrating the organization’s 20th anniversary. Set to run from July 10-17, 2021, the auction will feature artworks by more than 30 artists from across Texas. Bidding for the auction will be open to anyone interested, and will occur online for the duration of the event.
As Glasstire is a nonprofit, we rely on this fundraiser to help support our publication. Proceeds from the sale of works in the auction are split between the contributing artists and Glasstire, meaning that by purchasing an artwork you’re directly supporting both our publication and independent Texas artists. Pieces in the auction range in style, size, and price — there truly is something for everyone.
If you would like to make a donation in honor of Glasstire’s 20th anniversary, please go here.
A list of artists included in the auction is below. This page will be updated with a link once the online auction can be previewed.
If you would like to receive more information about the auction, or if you have any questions about it, please email us: [email protected]
The Glasstire 20th Anniversary Auction Artists
Jorge Alegría
Charis Ammon
Kalee Appleton
David Aylsworth
Michael Bise
Shannon Cannings
Chuck & George
Ryan Thayer Davis
Clark Derbes
Raul Gonzalez
Gao Hang
Hillerbrand+Magsamen
Letitia Huckaby
Sedrick Huckaby
Earlie Hudnall, Jr.
Brian Keith Jones
Calder Kamin
Misty Keasler
Patrick L. Kelly
Annette Lawrence
Bruce Lee Webb
Alejandro Macias
Paho Mann
Yasuyo Maruyama
Mark Menjivar
Nic Nicosia
Deborah Roberts
Julie Speed
James Surls
Laszlo Thorsen-Nagel
Jeff F Wheeler
Bill Willis