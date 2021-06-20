Save the Date: Glasstire’s 20th Anniversary Auction, July 10-17, 2021

Glasstire is pleased to announce a virtual auction celebrating the organization’s 20th anniversary. Set to run from July 10-17, 2021, the auction will feature artworks by more than 30 artists from across Texas. Bidding for the auction will be open to anyone interested, and will occur online for the duration of the event.

As Glasstire is a nonprofit, we rely on this fundraiser to help support our publication. Proceeds from the sale of works in the auction are split between the contributing artists and Glasstire, meaning that by purchasing an artwork you’re directly supporting both our publication and independent Texas artists. Pieces in the auction range in style, size, and price — there truly is something for everyone.

If you would like to make a donation in honor of Glasstire’s 20th anniversary, please go here.

A list of artists included in the auction is below. This page will be updated with a link once the online auction can be previewed.

If you would like to receive more information about the auction, or if you have any questions about it, please email us: [email protected]

The Glasstire 20th Anniversary Auction Artists

Jorge Alegría

Charis Ammon

Kalee Appleton

David Aylsworth

Michael Bise

Shannon Cannings

Chuck & George

Ryan Thayer Davis

Clark Derbes

Raul Gonzalez

Gao Hang

Hillerbrand+Magsamen

Letitia Huckaby

Sedrick Huckaby

Earlie Hudnall, Jr.

Brian Keith Jones

Calder Kamin

Misty Keasler

Patrick L. Kelly

Annette Lawrence

Bruce Lee Webb

Alejandro Macias

Paho Mann

Yasuyo Maruyama

Mark Menjivar

Nic Nicosia

Deborah Roberts

Julie Speed

James Surls

Laszlo Thorsen-Nagel

Jeff F Wheeler

Bill Willis