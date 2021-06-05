Always Square: An Afternoon With Yasuyo Maruyama and Suguru Hiraide

Mention the names of artists Yasuyo Maruyama or Suguru Hiraide to locals in Wichita Falls, and they’ll instantly know who you’re talking about. In this small city near the border of Oklahoma and Texas, people will say “Everyone knows each other here.” Yasuyo and Suguru are locals here, too.

Yasuyo and Suguru initially met in Tokyo in 2013. Soon after, a colleague of Suguru’s offered Yasuyo studio space at Midwestern State University, in Wichita Falls, as a residency. Her stay took place over two terms between 2014 and 2017. The two married in 2016, and Yasuyo has been permanently based in Texas since then. Suguru has been based in Wichita Falls since 2003, where he has taught sculpture and metals as a Professor of at Art at Midwestern State. Though they maintain separate practices, their work has been shown together in group exhibitions. Suguru’s established presence in the U.S. helped Yasuyo’s transition to Texas, and he often assists her with translation.

On my recent visit to Wichita Falls, the three of us converse in Yasuyo’s glowing white studio in the couple’s ranch-style house, among some of her paintings which are nearing completion.

What a leap, I think. When I think of Tokyo, I imagine square footage as a luxury. I imagine punctual commuters and vehicles, not moving quickly but always on the go. When I think of Wichita Falls, I think of brick roads and intersections with exposed streetcar rails, left alone for decades. I think of monumental clouds and sleepy gas stations. The difference in scenery seems profound to me. How does Yasuyo feel about living and working in middle America?

One answer is that this is not the artist’s first time living in the U.S. During her childhood in the early 1990s, her father’s career brought him stateside and the family moved to Ohio. She went to American school from kindergarten to third grade, and she jokes that her English actually used to be better than her Japanese. Her father had some trouble integrating, however; as a Japanese speaker, he required some accommodation to do his job, and it wasn’t always smooth. After a few years, they left Ohio and returned to the area surrounding Tokyo, where her parents still reside.

If you take in her portraits with some of this in mind, you may see that she is painting the people around her with the airy candor of quiet observation and familiarity. Lately, the people she paints are locals in Wichita Falls.

Even as they are in process, Yasuyo’s faces are recognizable. The edges are not yet sealed up with the crisp treatment she applies in oil. The portraits follow much the same path as her show last fall with Ro2’s downtown gallery in Dallas. Yasuyo is also represented by three galleries in Tokyo.