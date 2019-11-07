Top Five: November 7, 2019

Christina Rees and William Sarradet on the fruits of an artist’s travel, a deep dive into the iconography of Mexico, and a show of Dallas artists doing an institutional critique of… Dallas.

“The show gets you to think without putting you into the pits of despair. You’re not gonna walk away from this show crying or holding your head in your hands.”

1. Jamal Cyrus: Currents and Currencies

Inman Gallery, Houston

November 8 – January 4

Opening Reception: November 8, 6 – 8 pm

Conversation with the artist: November 9, 12 – 1 pm

Highlighting the international reach of Black cultural forms and their global influences, the works in the exhibition sometimes take unexpected turns and involve new interactions which we may not anticipate but are connected by Cyrus’ experiences and desire to map the illusive domains of history and creative expression.

2. Next Exit

Ex Ovo, Dallas

October 12 – December 7

Over the course of several months, ex ovo’s Allison Klion and four local artists—Trey Burns, Harris Chowdhary, Finn Jubak, and Jonathan Molina-Garcia—engaged in a series of in-depth conversations about Dallas’s history, legibility, aspirations, and encrypted realities. The resulting exhibition, Next Exit, consists of the manifested footnotes from these discussions and draws on shared research and development of ideas around Dallas’s myths, landscape, and the built environment.

3. Day of the Dead in Art

Centro de Artes, San Antonio

October 31 – January 19, 2020

Gallery Talks: November 19, and December 5

The first floor features Day of the Dead in Art, curated by Dr. Ruben Cordova, with over 100 art objects made by more than 50 artists, most of whom are Mexican or Chicano. It includes a pristine group of vintage prints by José Guadalupe Posada, plus prints by Luis Jiménez and two paintings by Vincent Valdez.

4. Steven Charles: Sewn to the Sky

October 19 – November 16

Cris Worley Gallery, Dallas

Along with several new large-scale paintings, works on paper, and a rare sculpture, the artist will create a non-chronological career timeline which features works from 1998–2019.

5. Michael Ray Charles: Forever Free

September 5 – January 3, 2020

Umlauf Sculpture Garden and Museum, Austin

The exhibition includes brand new paintings Charles will create specifically for the UMLAUF show, plus his complete 2018 Flatbed Press print portfolio (with a poem by Meta DuEwa Jones), and historical objects lent from Charles’ personal research collection.