Bihl Haus Arts Presents Art Historian Ruben Cordova in Conversation With Artist David Zamora Casas

by Christopher Blay December 8, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail
Dr. Ruben Cordova.

Dr. Ruben Cordova.

Art Historian and frequent Glasstire contributor Dr. Ruben Cordova will be in conversation with artist David Zamora Casas on December 12 in an online gallery talk presented by Bihl Haus Arts in San Antonio. The Dia de Los Muertos dialogue uses as a starting point Casas’s exhibition titled Love and Death in Times of Pandemic, and will explore how the tradition has been observed during the AIDS epidemic and the coronavirus pandemic.

David Zamora Casas's exhibition titled Love and Death in Times of Pandemic

David Zamora Casas’s exhibition titled “Love and Death in Times of Pandemic.”

Casas’s multimedia exhibition, which closes on December 12, is the artist’s attempt, as he puts it, to “comment on contemporary social and political issues through paintings, photographs, dioramas and flowers that enhance this sacred ritual site for this celebration, meditation, collective healing, unification and mourning in the continuance of the HIV/AIDS and the Covid-19 national disaster.”

The Bihl Haus-sponsored conversation begins at 2 PM, Saturday, December 12, for free via Zoom. To make a reservation for the talk, or to learn more, please visit Bihl Haus’s website here.

****

Cordova is an art historian and curator with a B.A. from Brown University (Semiotics) and a Ph.D. from UC Berkeley (History of Art). He has taught at UC Berkeley, UT Pan American, UTSA, Sarah Lawrence College, and the University of Houston. Cordova has written or contributed to 19 catalogues and books and curated more than 30 exhibitions, including “Day of the Dead in Art” (Centro de Artes, San Antonio, 2019).

Casas is a painter, community activist, curator, and installation and performance artist living in San Antonio, Texas. For the past fifteen years, Casas has constructed altars that integrate traditional Latino themes with an eclectic consideration of modern-day experiences. He organized the first lesbian and gay art show in Texas, entitled “Equal rights for whom?” in 1989 at the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center and is an AIDS activist. He has taken his life as a Latino, an activist, and a gay man and put it into his artwork, engaging his audience in conversations about difficult issues during his performances.

0 comment

You may also like

Today: A Flurry of Artist Talks Across Texas

June 25, 2016

Albert Alvarez’s Hard Times

November 18, 2014

Fall Arts: further thoughts

September 6, 2011

Facebook and the Art of Censorship [Updated]

December 15, 2018

San Antonio Art Historian Ruben Cordova Censored by...

December 13, 2018

El Álamo, la independencia de Texas y la...

April 6, 2019

A Baptism of Fire: Jesse Treviño Paints ‘Mi...

January 26, 2019

The Alamo, Texas Independence, and Race

April 6, 2019

Top Five July 2, 2015 with special guest...

July 2, 2015

Elegant Pursuits (and a Giant Taihu Rock) at...

June 6, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: