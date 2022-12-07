Bihl Haus Arts Announces New Executive Director

Bihl Haus Arts, a community-centered nonprofit art organization in Austin, has appointed Mycah Lee Arellano as its new Executive Director. Mr. Arellano replaces founding director Kellen McIntyre, who led the organization for 18 years. Ms. McIntyre stepped down from her position earlier this year and moved to Northern California with her husband, Eric Lane.

In a press release announcing Mr. Arellano’s appointment, Ms. McIntyre remarked, “Mycah brings great energy and vitality to Bihl Haus Arts. He’s devoted to building bridges and expanding the community across the city and beyond. We were told by more than one of his references to hire him immediately, and they were right! He has broad nonprofit experience in healing through the arts, working with older adults and veterans, and in managing finances and budgets.”

Born in the south Texas town of Edinburg, Mr. Arellano holds a degree in Human Services, NonProfit/Public/Organizational Management from St. Edward’s University in Austin. Most recently he was the director of public education for Comfort House Services, which provides care for people who are terminally ill, in McAllen. In his role, Mr. Arellano oversaw public relations, communication, community engagement, grant writing, and HIV/AIDS educational programs.

In 2019, Mr. Arellano launched MycahOnMic, a podcast focused on health care issues, HIV education, and mental health. He is also known for his bilingual talk show, Eagle Talk Show, which seeks to raise awareness among Hispanic parents about the value of parental involvement in childhood education. This month, Mr. Arellano was recognized by the publication POZ on its list of 100 Latino Advocates for his efforts to promote HIV awareness through three decades of professional and volunteer experience.

Mr. Arellano said, “I am pleased by the Bihl Haus Arts board to be selected as the executive director and I am optimistic for the future of this great organization. My goal is to provide the leadership, inspiration, and strategic direction to enable Bihl Haus Arts to achieve its annual and long-term goals for artistic excellence, financial sustainability and to create lasting and beneficial partnerships and community engagement.”

Mr. Arellano officially started in his role at Bihl Haus Arts yesterday, December 6, 2022.