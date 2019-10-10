Top Five: October 10, 2019

Brandon Zech and Christina Rees on the return of Sculpture Month Houston, Brandon’s return to Chinati Weekend, and, at last, the grand opening of Ruby City.

“Yet another reason to take frequent trips to San Antonio.”

1. Ottta Space

SITE Gallery Houston, The Silos at Sawyer Yards

October 11 – November 30

Opening Reception: October 12, 6- 9 PM

Thirty-four igloo-like art spaces in this defunct rice silo will provide a dramatic backdrop for the unique installations produced by 19 artists.

2. Chinati Weekend

Chinati Foundation, Marfa

October 11 – October 13

The calendar of events will include talks by Donna De Salvo, Deputy Director for International Initiatives and Senior Curator at the Whitney, and Linda Norden, curator, writer, and professor of art history, theory, and criticism. Free events include a concert from Nancy Whang and Gavin Rayna Russom of LCD Soundsystem, viewing of Chinati’s permanent collection, and the annual Made in Marfa event, featuring artist open studios.

3. Grand Opening of Ruby City

Ruby City, San Antonio

October 13 – January 5

Grand Opening: October 13, 9AM – 6PM

The Grand Opening of Ruby City.

4.a) Texas Contemporary Art Fair

George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston

October 10 – October 13

Texas Contemporary, Houston’s leading contemporary and modern art fair, brings top galleries to the area’s discerning collector base. Now going into its eighth edition, Texas Contemporary 2019 will feature 75 exhibitors and an innovative program of special projects and public installations.

4. b) stARTuP Art Fair

Hotel Icon, Houston

October 11 – October 13

The fair will transform the third and fourth floor of the hotel into an immersive, contemporary art experience through the exhibition of artwork by a diverse group of independent artists, local art nonprofits, artist performances, installations, and panel discussions. Walk into hotel rooms transformed into galleries by your favorite Houston-based artist alongside artists from all over the country.

5. DMA Reinstall of European Galleries

Dallas Museum of Art

August 23 and ongoing

The Dallas Museum of Art’s Second Floor European art galleries have reopened to the public after closing earlier this summer for a total reinstallation. It features restored works from the collection, and new presentations of Old Master paintings. There are also Impressionist and Modern masterworks on view, gifted by Margaret and Eugene McDermott.