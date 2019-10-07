Your 2019 Chinati Weekend Schedule: Solange, John Wesley, the Ladies of LCD Soundsystem & More

Chinati Weekend, the three-day art block party in the middle of the West Texas desert, is this weekend, October 11-13, 2019. Located on 340 acres of land on the site of the former Fort D.A. Russell in Marfa, Chinati attracts artists, musicians, and Hollywood types alike to the public and permanent large-scale installations of its select artists. Works by those artists include Donald Judd’s 15 outdoor pieces in concrete and 100 works in mill aluminum located in two converted artillery sheds; Dan Flavin’s installations of colored fluorescent light in six former barrack buildings; and John Chamberlain’s 25 sculptures in a renovated wool warehouse in downtown Marfa.

According to Chinati’s press release, this year also offers some special exhibitions. “One of this year’s highlights is a celebration of the opening of a year-long exhibition of rarely exhibited plywood wall works by Donald Judd from Chinati’s collection, a portfolio of prints by Barnett Newman from the collection, and a new installation of paintings and prints by John Wesley in the Wesley gallery, also from Chinati’s collection,” the release announced.

The calendar of events will include talks by Donna De Salvo, Deputy Director for International Initiatives and Senior Curator at the Whitney, and Linda Norden, curator, writer, and professor of art history, theory, and criticism. Free events for the festivities include a concert from Nancy Whang and Gavin Rayna Russom of LCD Soundsystem, viewing of Chinati’s permanent collection, and the annual Made in Marfa event, featuring artist open studios.

Chinati’s benefit dinner, its largest fundraising event of the year, is also part of the weekend, and supports Chinati Weekend exhibitions and programs, as well as the museum’s general year-round operations.

Below is the full schedule for Chinati Weekend 2019. For additional events during the weekend, also check out the Judd Foundation’s website.

Friday, October 11

Made in Marfa:

Open studios, gallery exhibitions, mercantile events, and performances throughout Marfa

5:00 – 10:00 PM

Chinati Artist-in-residence Leeza Meksin’s Open Studio.

5:00 – 8:00 PM

The Locker Plant

Donald Judd: untitled (U channel and V channel) Works

5:00 – 8:00 PM

The Ice Plant

Saturday, October 12

Permanent Collection Viewing

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Chinati Foundation

Donald Judd, untitled works in plywood

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Special Exhibition Gallery, Chinati Foundation

John Wesley: Panoply: Eight Silkscreens Inspired by the Splendours of the Great War

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

11:00 AM Remarks and Champagne Toast

John Wesley Gallery, Chinati Foundation

Barnett Newman: Notes (I – IX)

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Special Exhibition Gallery, Chinati Foundation

Talk: Linda Norden on John Wesley

3:30 PM

Marfa High School Auditorium

Concert: the Ladies of LCD Soundsystem

9:00 PM

The Capri

Sunday, October 13

Sunrise at Chinati: Early morning viewing of Robert Irwin’s untitled (dawn to dusk) and Donald Judd’s 100 untitled works in mill aluminum and 15 works in concrete

7:30 AM to 9:00 AM

Chinati Foundation

Donald Judd, untitled works in plywood

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Special Exhibition Gallery, Chinati Foundation

John Wesley: Panoply: Eight Silkscreens Inspired by the Splendours of the Great War

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

John Wesley Gallery, Chinati Foundation

Barnett Newman: Notes (I – IX)

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Special Exhibition Gallery, Chinati Foundation

Talk: Linda Norden and Michael Roch on John Wesley

11:00 AM

John Wesley Gallery, Chinati Foundation

Film:

Screening of Solange’s When I Get Home

8:30 PM (doors open at 8 PM)

The Arena, Chinati Foundation

For more information about the Chinati Foundation, go here.