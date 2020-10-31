Halloween and Día de Muertos Picks For This Weekend

Scary season is here! But beyond the 2020 election, here is a list of both the scary and the sacred we’ve compiled as we look forward to a weekend of Halloween and Día de Muertos events across Texas, beginning with the sacred.

Dia de Muertos altar in honor of artists Linda Pace, Katie Pell, and Chuck Ramirez.

“In collaboration with the community, Ruby City will create a Dia de Muertos altar in honor of artists Linda Pace (our founder), Katie Pell, Chuck Ramirez and creative loved ones in our community. Join us and bring items of your choosing (please no candles) from framed pictures and flowers to pan de muerto to help celebrate and honor the lives of vibrant artists and cherished loved ones. We want to honor all those who practiced creative arts from sewing, painting, cooking, to street art, tattooing and printmaking. The altar will be located in the Plaza facing San Pedro Creek starting Thursday, October 28th at noon. It will be accessible to the public from 9 am – 6 pm every day through Tuesday, November 3rd. You can also participate virtually by creating your own altar at home and sharing it on social media by tagging us @rubycity.”

The First Ghost Stories

“Just in time for Halloween, Archaeology Now, the Archaeological Institute of America – Houston Society, is exploring the first ghost stories with Dr. Irving Finkel, assistant keeper of Ancient Mesopotamian Script at The British Museum.

“In this illustrated talk, Dr. Finkel will discuss how the near-universal belief in ghosts goes back since the beginning of time; and reveal how the oldest known writing, in cuneiform script on tablets of clay, gives us a full picture of the ancient Mesopotamian ghost experience: who might be expected to be a ghost, how to keep the dead happy in the Netherworld, how to banish annoying ghosts that keep appearing, and how to summon the dead to come back and disclose the future. No one need be frightened!”

The lecture is free. To participate, please go here.

Faust at The Museum of Fine Art, Houston

“Jan Svankmajer’s Faust is a rendering of the infamous Dr. Faustus fable of temptation and damnation. Borrowing freely from both Marlowe and Goethe and ancient folktales and timeless myths, the story follows a lonely Czech businessman who sells his soul to the devil in return for 24 years of self-indulgence. A visually fantastic combination of live-action, claymation, puppet theatre, stop-motion animation, and other special effects, Svankmajer creates an unsettling universe presided over by diabolic life-size marionettes and haunted by sinister human messengers from hell.” $10 Admission.



MECA’s 20th Anniversary Dia De Los Muertos Festival

This year’s festival has been moved to the East End Campus, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year features performances from Chikawa Aztec Dance, Mariachi Emperadores, MECA Ballet Folklorico and more. For a complete list of performances, please go here.

“Between each performance we will show workshops demonstrating Día de los Muertos traditions such as altar making, mole, pan de muerto, and retablos to give our staff time to disinfect the theater.”

“Seating will be restricted to 60 audience members per performer as we observe the guidelines as set by city officials Occupancy will be first come first served basis.”

Blanton Museum of Art’s Jack-o-latern Contest

“This year, we dared our museum staff to create jack-o-lanterns worthy of being in a museum (Inspired by works in the Blanton’s collection.) Make sure to check out our Facebook page to see these gourd-geous creations and vote for your favorite! ”

Gulfton Pop-up Bike Lane Demonstration

“Grab Halloween by the handlebars at the Gulfton Pop-up Bike Lane Demonstration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. Riders will meet at the Benavidez Elementary School parking lot, 6262 Gulfton Street.

“This socially-distanced, outdoor event is part of the City’s efforts to educate the public about traffic management solutions. Houston continues to make strides in becoming a more bike-friendly city. There are currently 120 miles of bike lanes across the city, and earlier this month, Houston City Council approved an ordinance prohibiting parking of motor vehicles in dedicated bicycle lanes. Gulfton is one of ten communities selected for Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Complete Communities initiative, and this event is a step toward fulfilling community input requesting safer mobility options.”

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center presents La Vida de los Muertos

“The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center presents La Vida de los Muertos on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 6pm. For one night only, the Aztec Lord of the Underworld, Mictlantecuhtli, and his wife, Mictecacihuatl, will connect with our audiences LIVE for Día de los Muertos with the opportunity to interact.

“This special performance featuring the Guadalupe Dance Company, Guadalupe Dance Academy, and Mariachi Guadalupe will air on the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center’s YouTube channel and Facebook Page.”

Xfinity Dia de los Muertos at Discovery Green

“As part of the celebration Discovery Green will premiere a special performance by Houston sisters Las Fenix. The online presentation will also include music and dance performances by Nueva Luna Ballet Folklorico, a face painting tutorial by Rudy Campos of Rcc Creations and an in-depth look at the traditions behind this cultural celebration from the owner of Casa Ramirez. You can watch the performances on Monday, Nov. 2 from 7-7:30 pm on this page, or catch it on our Facebook page here.”

The Polaroid Job from Aurora Picture Show’s Satellites site

“This week, Aurora’s Satellites site is featuring the short film The Polaroid Job, in which filmmaker Mike Plante recounts a brief time in the 1980s when his parents ran a small business taking polaroid photographs at a Halloween haunted house and other holiday events. Check out this and other short films at the Satellites page.”

Artes de la Rosa Cultural Center for the Arts at the Rose Marine Theater’s Día de los Muertos “Though our Día de los Muertos will be very different from previous years. Below are some ways to enjoy in Dallas should you want to venture out. Stay safe and wear your mask.

“In the meantime, get creative with our Día de los Muertos virtual activities we are doing in collaboration with our community pARTners, Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Kimbell Art Museum, Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, Fort Worth Public Library.