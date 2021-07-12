San Antonio Artist John Guzman Receives Year-Long NXTHVN Residency Fellowship

The New Haven, Connecticut-based NXTHVN Fellowship has just announced its 2021-2022 cohort. Nine artists and curators were selected from among an international pool of 325 applicants, and three of them have a strong connection to art in Texas. Lagos-born, Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary artist Layo Bright, John Guzman, Alyssa Klauer, Africanus Okokon, Daniel Ramos, Warith Taha, Ghanaian painter Patrick Quarm, and two Curatorial Fellows, Marissa Del Toro and Jamillah Hinson, were selected.

Operating from two renovated manufacturing plants in New Haven, NXTHVN has offered an annual program for studio and curatorial fellows since 2019. They fellowship program entails a year-long residency and a professional development program to aid fellows with career planning and financial literacy.

The 2021-2022 NXTHVN cohort includes San Antonio artist John Guzman, whose sendoff to Connecticut coincided with the opening of his latest solo show: I Would Have Killed to Seen It at San Antonio’s Presa House. Comprised of six large-format oil paintings, I Would Have Killed to Seen It is Guzman’s most substantial showing since earning his BFA at the Southwest School of Art in San Antonio in 2019. (Note: Artist Vincent Valdez was among the 2019-2020 cohort of studio fellows.)

“We’re very proud of how far John has come,” Presa House wrote in a statement following the announcement of the NXTHVN fellowship, pointing out two other “fellow Texans” who will participate in the program: Daniel Ramos, who was a 2020 Artpace resident, and curatorial fellow Marissa Del Toro, an art historian and curator who received her Master’s degree from the University of Texas at San Antonio and whose work centers Latin American and Chicana art.

The 2021-22 fellowship year runs from July 12, 2021 through May 31, 2022. For a full list of this year’s NXTHVN Fellows, please go here.