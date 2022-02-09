The New York Public Library & Texas Tech Museum Acquire Prints by Adrian Armstrong

by Jessica Fuentes February 9, 2022
The Flatbed Center for Contemporary Printmaking has announced that the New York Public Library and Texas Tech Museum have each acquired prints by Austin-based artist Adrian Armstrong.

A print by Adrian Armstrong from his "Portrait" series. A young black man wears oversized glasses which obscure his eyes. He also wears a blue shirt covered by a black blazer with small triangles on it. The image is tinted pink with a pink background.
A print by Adrian Armstrong from his "Portrait" series. A young black man wears oversized glasses which obscure his eyes. He also wears a green shirt covered by a yellow blazer with small triangles on it. The figure's hair is outlined but not filled in and the background is white.
A print by Adrian Armstrong from his "Portrait" series. A young black man wears oversized glasses which obscure his eyes. He also wears a light pink shirt covered by a green blazer with small spirals on it. The image is tinted yellow with a yellow background.

In 2020, Mr. Armstrong collaborated with Flatbed to create two varied edition series, which means that each print in the edition features similar imagery with unique coloring. His “Portrait” edition is comprised of 16 large prints (42 x 29 inches each), while his Ragerboi edition consists of 22 small prints (15 x 11 inches each). Since the completion of that project, the artist has continued his relationship with the press — in December 2021, he was named Flatbed’s inaugural Jerry Manson Artist In Residence, a three month program during which he received a membership to Flatbed’s Community Press and a stipend to assist with material costs.

A print by Adrian Armstrong from his "Portrait" series. A young black man wears oversized glasses which obscure his eyes. He also wears a shirt covered by a blazer. The whole image is tinted pink.

Adrian Armstong, “‘Portrait’ EV Edition 15/16,” 2020, soft-ground etching with relief roll and cut chine collé elements, 42 x 29 inches. Image: Flatbed Center for Contemporary Printmaking

New York Public Library’s (NYPL) Photographs and Prints Division has acquired the print “Portrait” EV 15/16. According to the organization’s website, the division focuses on documenting, “the history and culture of people of African descent worldwide as well as the work of photographers of African descent.” The collection includes over 300,000 works ranging from the mid-18th century to today, and includes such notable artists as Walker Evans, Gordon Parks, and Coreen Simpson. 

In addition to the NYPL acquisition, Flatbed has also announced that six other works from the artist’s varied edition have been acquired by private and public collections, including the Museum of Texas Tech University. 

A print by Adrian Armstrong from his "Portrait" series. A young black man wears oversized brown glasses which obscure his eyes. He also wears a purple shirt covered by a brown blazer with large white floral patterns on it. The image is tinted yellow.
A print by Adrian Armstrong from his "Portrait" series. A young black man wears oversized yellow glasses which obscure his eyes. He also wears a yellow shirt covered by a black blazer with yellow and white triangles on it.
A print by Adrian Armstrong from his "Portrait" series. A young black man wears oversized yellow glasses which obscure his eyes. He also wears a yellow shirt covered by a pink blazer with jagged lines on it. The image is tinted pink.

Dr. Peter Briggs, the Helen DeVitt Jones Curator of Art at the Museum of Texas Tech University, told Glasstire that the institution acquired editions of both “Portrait” and Ragerboi in 2021 for its Artist Printmaker/Photographer Research Collection (AP/RC). The AP/RC accounts for nearly 90% of the 25,000 artworks in the museum’s collection. 

Dr. Briggs stated, “This unrivaled public university museum collection focuses on in-depth acquisitions of post-World War II printmakers and photographers who have had a demonstrative impact on the visual arts in the mountain and desert states of the western United States. As part of this collection, the AP/RC curatorial staff regularly seeks original work that embraces the exceptional range, variation and creative dexterity of contemporary artists who have a connection to this region. Obviously, Adrian Armstrong is one of these artists.”

