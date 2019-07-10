Inaugural 2019 LINE Residencies Announced in Austin

The Austin arts non-profit Big Medium and the boutique hotel LINE Austin have collaborated on the new LINE Residency, running from July through December of 2019. The six-week-long residency gives three local artists access to a private studio space and to the LINE hotel and its amenities. The artists are encouraged to interact with hotel guests and the local community, and will host one public event during their residency.

Big Medium announced the three residents on July 8. Via Big Medium, the residents and their residency dates are:

Steef Crombach: July 15-August 25

Steef Crombach was born in Maastricht and earned her BFA from the Royal Academy of Arts in The Hague in 2014. Her work explores various patterns and textiles, such as the traditional Indonesian technique Batik. Crombach moved to Austin in 2018. She curated the nine-artist exhibition “Expedition Batikback” at Co-Lab Projects. She is a recipient of ‘Contribution young talent’ grant from the Mondriaan Fund in the Netherlands.

Adrian Armstrong: September 5-October 15

Adrian Armstrong is a multidisciplinary artist from Omaha, NE living in Austin. Armstrong received his BFA from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln in 2014 and is co-founder of Brown State of Mind . His work explores black identity in America touching on depression, systemic oppression, fashion, and love.

Chelsea Hernandez: November 4-December 15

Chelsea Hernandez is a Mexican-American filmmaker based in Austin, Texas. Chelsea started her career in media at age nine, hosting and co-producing a local children’s educational TV program with her mother. She studied film at Adelphi University and Brooklyn College in New York City and gained internships at Steeplechase Films and Downtown Community Television (DCTV). She is a fellow of Firelight Media Doc Lab and Tribeca/A+E Edit Storylab and All Access.

The curators for the 2019 cycle of LINE were: Jackie Gilles, who “oversees all aspects of brand, creative and community building for the LINE Austin through cultural programming and creative partnerships”; Shea Little, co-founder and Executive Director of Big Medium; and Coka Treviño, founder of The Projecto in Monterrey and Austin and the Program Coordinator at Big Medium.

The open call for the 2020 LINE Residency will occur in December.