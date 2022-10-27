Top Five: October 27, 2022

by Glasstire October 27, 2022
Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

A photograph of a grid of flowers carved from birch wood panels installed on a white gallery wall.

Preston Gaines, “Untitled,” 2022, shaped 3/4″ thick birch wood panels, 116 x 116 inches.

1. Preston Gaines: ARCHETYPES OF NATURE
Barbara Davis Gallery (Houston)
October 15 – November 10, 2022

From Barbara Davis Gallery:

“Creating an immersive experience, Gaines breathes life into a room by simulating the peace of being lost in the natural world. This exhibition invites viewers to slow down and become conscious of the beauty and significance of nature. Simply by observing the order, diversity, color, symmetry, and balance of nature’s substance, one can discover a sense of renewal.

Gaines is an artist and architect whose work with sculpture, projection, installation, and art objects encourages consideration of our collective experience and imagines radical possibilities for the future. With intention to reimagine and reestablish our connection to the archetypes of nature, art, and science, he marries these ideas to create emotionally healing spaces.”

An abstract sculpture by Jessica Bell of five blue spheres attached to a black l-shaped shelf.

Jessica Bell, “Sunday,” powder-coated steel, 36 x 18 x17 inches.

2. Jessica Bell: Undefined
Janette Kennedy Gallery (Dallas)
October 3 – November 3, 2022

From Janette Kennedy Gallery:

“The Janette Kennedy Gallery presents Undefined, an exhibition of selected works past and present by Jessica Bell. The show employs playful iconography and everyday items to ignite curiosity in the viewer for them to discover the meaning of the art. Each piece is made with a set intention in mind, and the collection of work is curated to be undefined, allowing the viewer to determine their understanding of the messages embedded in the work.

Jessica Bell is a contemporary sculptor and socially engaged artist. Focusing on using traditional techniques mixed with contemporary designs, Bell’s work addresses race, identity, and social issues. Bell uses smaller units to construct larger works and installations.”

A photograph of a work by Jessica Baldivieso. The work consists of an architectural line drawing made with yellow paint on a red panel. The piece sits in a corner with a plexi mirror below it reflecting the painting.

Jessica Baldivieso “Icon,” 2022, acrylic on stretched canvas and plexiglass mirror, 8 x 16 x 8 feet.

3. Intrinsic Integrity: Jessica Baldivieso
Texarkana Regional Arts
September 27 – October 29, 2022

From the organizers:

Intrinsic Integrity is the result of five years of searching for a simple visual language that lives without the consequence of verbal or figurative restraints, acting as an autonomous and self-defined entity. The search for this language is by no means finished but is rather a life-long quest. The process is a series of deliberate and intentional formal decisions in painting as well as inevitable and sometimes accidental conclusions driven by intuition.”

A print by Adrian Armstrong of two Black women embracing.

Adrian Armstrong, “NY-001,”2022, chine collé color etching with monoprint, edition of 21 , 36 x 24 inches.

4. Adrian Armstrong: BLACK OWNED
Flatbed Center for Contemporary Printmaking (Austin)
October 22 – December 3, 2022

From Flatbed Center for Contemporary Printmaking:

“Flatbed is proud to present an exhibition of new prints, drawings and paintings by Adrian Armstrong. Adrian, whose multidisciplinary practice encompasses drawing, painting, installation, and sound, documents the contemporary Black experiences in the United States. He is deeply interested in questions of how Black experiences intersect with the history of photography, portraiture, and collage. He often uses friends, family members, and acquaintances as subjects, Armstrong’s single and multi-figural works probe the influence of place and popular culture on the formation of self-image, community, connection, tenderness, and love–both platonic and romantic. More specifically, he is interested in the complex ways race informs how we assign value to and interact in the spaces we occupy.

The title for the exhibition, Black Owned, communicates on several levels the pride, responsibility, and perhaps attitude in being “black-owned.” Armstrong’s newest lithograph titled Black-Owned/Mini-Telfar depicts a couple that both carry Tel-far accessories with their identifying logos. Tel-far is a successful black-owned company.”

A work of art by Shepard Fairey of a rose with a drop of blood coming off of its thorn. The stem of the rose has a shackle with the words "Rise Above."

A work by Shepard Fairey

5. Shepard Fairey: Facing the Giant
Amarillo Museum of Art
September 2 – December 31, 2022

From Amarillo Museum of Art:

FACING THE GIANT presents a survey of the last three decades of Shepard Fairey’s work. The 30 selected artworks in the exhibition are screen prints on unique collaged grounds with additional stenciling and embellishments completed in 2019. The images were chosen for their importance aesthetically and conceptually, and for addressing critical topics and themes frequently recurring throughout Fairey’s career. The title, FACING THE GIANT, references the giant of Fairey’s prolifically disseminated Obey Giant art campaign, but more enduringly, the giant issues and forces he confronts through his art.”

