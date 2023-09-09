Lubbock Celebrates Texas Tech University’s 100th Anniversary Through Art Exhibitions

by Glasstire September 9, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail

Texas Tech University (TTU) in Lubbock is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Two current art exhibitions are dedicated to this theme, one presented by the Museum of TTU and another by the new-ish kid on the block, Broadway Contemporary Fine Art Gallery. 

The Museum of TTU has dedicated five galleries to the Texas Tech Centennial Exhibit, on view now through December 23, 2023. The show explores the first 100 years of the University, the influences of the Spanish-style architecture on campus buildings, and notable figures connected to the university. Museum admission is free, and it is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 – 5 p.m. 

Broadway Contemporary is located in downtown Lubbock on Broadway Street, close to TTU. The gallery, founded by artist Janelle Barrington Spivey in 2021, represents an impressive group of Panhandle and West Texas artists, with over 35 artists in its roster. Ms. Barrington Spivey grew up in Longview and has lived in Lubbock since 1996. 

A former long-time employee of American Airlines, Ms. Barrington Spivey wanted to “create space where she could host both [her] own studio and the work of other area artists.” Broadway Contemporary includes Lubbock artists James W. Johnson, Lahib Laddo, Kristy Kristinek, Zach Morriss, Kelly Reyna, Tim Oliver, Sofia Villalobos, Abed Monowar, and others. 

A work of art by James W. Johnson featuring the character Howdy Doody dressed as a cowboy.

James W. Johnson, “Howdy Raider Doody,” 13 1/2 x 10 1/2 inches.

Of her represented artists, Ms. Barrington Spivey tells Glasstire, “I love the diversity. We have something in here that would appeal to any art enthusiasts or collector. It’s great to have another space in Lubbock to show these artists’ work!” She enjoys the camaraderie and getting to know other artists, as well: “These are good people. I don’t have any room for snotty artists!”  

A painting by Patrick Hobauch of two toy figures and a football in the air between them.

Patrick Hobaugh, “Catch,” oil on panel, 12 x 12 inches.

On view through the end of September is the TTU Centennial Show, which showcases TTU-inspired works depicting the nearby campus, former sports coaches, mascots, and football players. There are also humorous nods to spectator traditions, like throwing tortillas on the field, as shown in Ms. Barrington Spivey’s still life,Tech Happy Meal. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the evening of the First Friday Art Trail, and by appointment. 

0 comment

You may also like

Circle Drivin’

April 13, 2023

The New York Public Library & Texas Tech...

February 9, 2022

Texas Tech Presents Virtual Visits with the Allen...

November 10, 2020

Curator Peter Briggs Retires from the Museum at...

May 5, 2022

Tina Fuentes Retires from Texas Tech After 33...

April 13, 2019

Art Road Trip: The Texas Panhandle

March 31, 2017

Aaron David Pan Appointed Executive Director of the...

April 1, 2020

Learn About Medieval Art & Culture at Texas...

October 21, 2018

Museum of Texas Tech Curator Peter Briggs To...

November 14, 2019

Art School Musician: Terry Allen

February 10, 2016

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: