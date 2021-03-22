Texas Tech Announces “State of Texas High School Art” Competition & Virtual Exhibition

Texas Tech University School of Art (TTU SoA) will host a “State of Texas High School Art” competition exhibition. The virtual exhibition application is open to all current or graduating high school students within the state of Texas. However, only high school art teachers can submit works by students in their class. Each teacher may submit one work by each of three students in their courses. For more information, you can reach out to [email protected].

The submission form requests info about the teacher, school, and student artists, and is due by 5:00 PM Friday, April 9th. Accepted works will be announced on Friday, April 16th, and the virtual exhibition will run April 30th-May 31st 2021. An awards ceremony will be hosted via Zoom on the opening night, with prizes: first place ($150), second place ($100), third place ($50), and two honorable mentions ($25 each.)

The jury panel is composed of both 2D and 3D professors at TTU SoA. In recent years, high school students were able to have their portfolios reviewed at TTU SoA open houses where the School of Art welcomed students, teachers, parents and community members to the Art Building and 3D Annex to show off the “artistry of our faculty and students to the Lubbock and South Plains community.” Past events included workshops and art demonstrations, exhibits, tours of the facility, portfolio reviews, and high school art competitions.

****

“The Department of Art became the School of Art (SoA) in 2000. In 2002, TTU formed the College of Visual & Performing Arts (CVPA) to include the School of Art, School of Music, and Department of Theatre and Dance. Since 2007, with significant financial support from the Helen Jones Foundation and The CH Foundation, our facilities have expanded into the 3D Art Annex (a few blocks from the Art Building), which houses the disciplines of Jewelry Design and Metalsmithing, Ceramics, and Sculpture.”