Learn About Medieval Art & Culture at Texas Tech University

On October 25-27, 2018, the 28th annual Texas Medieval Association (TEMA) conference is coming to Texas Tech University. Founded in 1986, the association was established to both promote the study of medieval art and culture, and link the twelve colleges and universities across the state that have dedicated medieval studies programs. In addition to hosting its own yearly conference, the TEMA contributes to other academic gatherings across the U.S. and abroad.

The 2018 TEMA conference is being held in conjunction with Pre-Modern Bibles: From the Dead Sea Scrolls to the Complutensian Polyglot Bible, a show on view through March 3, 2019 at the Museum of Texas Tech University. Exploring how the Bible came to be a written text, along with the various methods of scholarship that have existed around its teachings, the exhibition’s main focus is the creation and printing of the Complutensian Polyglot Bible, a version of the book that’s text is side-by-side printed in Hebrew, Greek, and Latin. The TEMA’s conference will include a four-hour symposium on the show on October 25, featuring presentations by two scholars from Michigan’s Calvin College who will speak about topics related to the exhibition, along with a performance of music from Spain’s Golden Age.

The conference’s other events will include, via TEMA’s website:

Friday, October 26: “multiple interdisciplinary sessions on things medieval and Renaissance, a plenary address by Professor Timothy Graham, director of the University of New Mexico Institute for Medieval Studies and winner of the Medieval Academy’s 2016 excellence in teaching award. The conference day will close with a convivial reception within the Bible exhibit [at the TTU Museum].”

Saturday, October 27: “events will be held in the TTU central campus. There will be more research presentations and panels, a plenary address by George Greenia, Emeritus professor of Spanish at William and Mary, on ‘The Camino de Santiago and Medieval Pilgrim Libraries,’ and a TEMA Business luncheon and presidential address.”

Past TEMA conferences have been held at Baylor University (2017), Texas A&M University (2016), and Texas State University (2015). Next year’s conference is scheduled again for Texas State University in San Marcos.

For more on the TEMA’s 2018 conference, go here.