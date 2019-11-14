Museum of Texas Tech Curator Peter Briggs To Talk About Collecting Art

Peter Briggs, the Curator of Art at the Museum of Texas Tech University in Lubbock (TTU), will discuss collecting art as part of the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) Saturday Lectures series this Saturday, November 16th from 11:30-1:00 PM. The event is free to the public (with free coffee and doughnuts.) Briggs, a museum-based curator for four decades, is a 2019 Curatorial Research Fellow for The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. During his session at LHUCA, Briggs will present an insider’s view of contemporary curating and will confront some ever-perplexing issues and never-ending quandaries faced by collectors: what is good art, does it have value, and who says so?

From an interview about Briggs’ 2016 Fulbright Scholarship studies in Vilnius, Lithuania, he states:

“I’m really interested in transferring the knowledge of the museum craft or profession, especially curatorial knowledge, from the museum to wider publics. I’m an art curator, have been for 40 years, so I’m particularly interested in taking the knowledge and skills I’ve developed as a curator and transferring that knowledge and those skills to working artists. They can use the information to advance their own agendas. It’s challenging to me to develop that kind of program because the agenda of a working artist is radically different than the agenda of a curator.”

Briggs is widely credited for building The Museum of Texas Tech University’s extensive print, photography and works on paper collection. TTU’s Artist Printmaker/Photographer Research Collection (AP/RC) holds the work of 20th and 21st-century artists collects their works in depth: prints, artists’ proofs, sketchbooks, and more.

Saturday Lectures are brought to the public by LHUCA and the Helen DeVitt Jones Education Endowment. LHUCA’s main building houses four art gallery spaces that host over 20 exhibitions annually featuring regional, national, and international artists. LHUCA has a broad-based constituency, due in part because it is the organizer of the First Friday Art Trail, a 15-year community-wide event that brings 3,000 plus people each month to the LHUCA campus. Saturday Lectures at LHUCA are an informal conversation and opportunity to examine art and ideas that underlie much of the modern art world. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions and join the conversation.