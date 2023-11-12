Austin Artists: Apply Now for Flatbed’s 2024 Printmaking Residency

Flatbed Center for Contemporary Printmaking, an Austin-based organization dedicated to serving artists working in print media, has announced a call for applications for its 2024 Jerry Manson Residency program.

Established in 1989, Flatbed provides educational programming, community access, and support to emerging and established artists through its exhibition and residency programs, including the Flatbed Press Collaboration Residency, the Community Press Residency, and the Jerry Manson Residency.

The Jerry Manson Residency was created in 2022 in honor of Gerald Manson, who served as Flatbed’s Master Printer from 1990 through 2002 and Master Printer Emeritus from 2002 until 2019. During his time with the organization, Mr. Manson editioned prints by Kelly Fearing, Luis Jimenez, Terry Allen, Dan Rizzie, James Surls, Melissa Miller, Larry Scholder, Sandria Hu, Dan Allison, Spencer Fidler, Billy Hassell, Patrick Wadley, and other artists.

Flatbed’s Founder and Director, Katherine Brimberry, explained to Glasstire that the establishment of the residency for local artists was inline with the organization’s mission to provide opportunities for independent artist printmakers. She noted that Flatbed has a paid membership program that provides 24/7 access to the printmaking studio and equipment, but that the residency removes the barrier of costs for artists who may not be able to afford a membership otherwise.

Ms. Brimberry remarked, “It’s out of my real desire to be able to give access to the press, to the studio, to the community and then to honor Jerry Manson who was my business partner… he was certainly a generous soul. He and I both believed we should share what we know about printmaking, share everything about printmaking, and I just think it was perfect to be able to give it in his name and for someone to come in as a resident and in his name work on something that they’ve been yearning to work on.”

The Jerry Manson Residency program provides one local artist with three months of access to the studio. Additionally, the artist receives a $500 stipend to go towards the cost of materials, such as paper and ink. During the residency, the artist will create a body of work, which may be exhibited at the Flatbed Gallery. Past Jerry Manson Residents include Adrian Armstrong (2022) and Enrique Figueredo (2023).

The deadline to apply for the residency is Saturday, December 2. The selected artist will be announced on Saturday, December 9. Click here to apply.