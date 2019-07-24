Texas Tech’s Peter Briggs Receives Warhol Foundation Curatorial Research Grant

The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts has announced its spring 2019 curatorial research fellows, and one of the national five is Peter S. Briggs, the Curator of Art at the Museum of Texas Tech University in Lubbock. The recipients each receive grants of up to $50,000 to support new contemporary art scholarship (“particularly experimental and under-recognized practices”).

The full list of recipients is: Peter S. Briggs, Museum of Texas Tech University; Jaime DeSimone, Portland Museum of Art; Polly Nordstrand, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College; Catherine Taft, LAXART; and Olga Viso, El Museo del Barrio.

Via the Warhol Foundation: “Research activities include travel, visits to relevant museums, archives and collections, convenings of colleagues and advisory groups as well as the development of related publications.”

Briggs is widely acclaimed for building TTU’s Museum’s extensive print, photography and works on paper collection. The description of Briggs’ upcoming project, via the Warhol Foundation:

“Peter S. Briggs is curating ‘Down in the Dirt: Terry Allen’s Graphic Art,’ an exhibition and publication of the artist’s lithographs and intaglios in preparation for which he has immersed himself in Allen’s obsessive considerations of border landscapes, temperaments, and class conflicts. His research will take him to locations throughout the Southwest to investigate the context of Allen’s work and to conduct interviews with friends, collaborators, and the artist. Briggs will also work with Chris Taylor, director of the Land Arts of the American West program, and others to organize scholarly symposia.”

According to the Foundation, the Curatorial Research Fellowship program is in its 11th year and has awarded $4.6 million to 135 curators to date. To read more about the program and the other Fellows’ projects, please go here.